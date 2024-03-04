Upgrade your home theater setup by taking advantage of any of the offers in Best Buy’s Samsung TV sale, where dozens of TVs have received discounts on their sticker prices. Whether you want a budget-friendly screen from one of the best TV brands, or you’re looking to make an investment for a premium display, there’s surely something from these ongoing TV deals that will catch your attention. Take a look at the bargains we’ve highlighted below or browse through everything that’s available in the sale — either way, you need to act fast if you don’t want to miss out on the savings.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Samsung TV sale

The prices in Best Buy’s Samsung TV sale start at , which is for the 55-inch Samsung CU7000 4K TV after a $10 discount on its original price of $380. It’s a smart TV — like everything else in the sale — running on Samsung’s Tizen platform for access to all of the most popular streaming services. Another affordable option is the 32-inch Samsung Q60C QLED 4K TV, which is from $480 for savings of $80. The TV features QLED technology, which adds a layer of quantum dots to its LED backlight for more accurate colors and incredible brightness.

Some of Samsung’s premium TVs are also available in the sale, such as the 43-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV, which functions as an art display when it’s not in use. It’s on sale for $800 instead of $1,000, for savings of $200. There’s also the 43-inch Samsung The Serif QLED 4K TV, which features a unique and striking design. It will be yours for $900, after a $100 discount on its original price of $1,000. If you want the benefits of an OLED TV, check out the 55-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV, which is from $1,600 for savings of $200.

With dozens of options in Best Buy’s Samsung TV sale, you’ll definitely find something here that will meet your needs and fit your budget. However, you should be acting fast because we’re not sure how long these discounts will last. If nothing stands out among the offers above, click the link below to see what else is available — hurry, because if you delay your decision on what to buy to tomorrow, you may lose your chance at the savings that are up for grabs in this sale.

