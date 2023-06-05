 Skip to main content
Samsung’s sleek Frame TV just got a massive discount

Jennifer Allen
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.

The Samsung Frame TV is an incredibly cool and stylish-looking TV. It also features as the highlight among the many TV deals going on at the moment at Best Buy. It’s a fantastic TV in its own right as you’d expect from Samsung, before you consider its unique artistic frame-like quality that’s perfect on your wall. It’s even more tempting when it’s on sale. Right now, you can save up to $800 depending on the size screen you want. However, you’re going to need to be quick. This offer is on for a very limited time with stock running low on all models, whether you’re considering the 50-inch variety or a huge 85-inch model. Let’s take a quick look at what else you need to know before you hit the buy button.

  • Samsung 50-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 55-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 75-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 85-inch The Frame TV —

Why you should buy the Samsung Frame TV

As one of the best TV brands, Samsung knows how to innovate. Responsible for many of the best TVs around, the Samsung Frame TV is one to check out for sure.

It uses QLED technology so you get an utterly gorgeous picture. That means an expanded range of color and contrast with an impressive spectrum that deepens blacks and brightens the whites you see on screen. Combined with HDR, it’s a truly vivid picture like a regular 4K TV. With an anti-reflective screen, you get virtually no light reflection no matter what time of day you’re watching.

That’s particularly useful as the Samsung Frame TV is designed to be placed on the wall like a work of art. Any time you’re not using it, it can be switched to Art Mode, displaying your art collection any time anyone is near, all thanks to its motion sensor. It’s far more stylish than using a regular TV which tends to stand out quite noticeably within your living space. The bezel is also customizable so you can make sure it matches the aesthetic of your home. Once all set up, you get to reap the benefits of Tizen-powered smart TV features so it’s simple to find all your favorite shows and more. Think of this as a great high-end TV with extra oodles of style.

The Samsung Frame TV range is on sale now at Best Buy. With up to $800 to be saved on the largest models, every saving is worth considering. The TV is a great way to embrace QLED technology while still having a fantastically stylish living room. Snap it up now before the deal ends soon.

