Shokz sale: Get up to 31% off bone conduction headphones

Aaron Mamiit
If you’re not a fan of how wireless headphones clamp your head and how wireless earbuds plug into your ears, then you may want to think about getting bone conduction headphones. They work by sending sound to your eardrums using vibrations that pass through your jawbone and skull. Shokz, one of the pioneers of this technology, has its devices currently available with discounts from Best Buy, so if you’re interested in trying any of them, you shouldn’t let these offers end without making a purchase.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Shokz bone conduction headphones sale

The entry-level model of Shokz bone conduction headphones are the Shokz OpenMove. Originally priced at $80, they’re 31% off, down to a for savings of $25. They feature the brand’s signature open-ear design, with an IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance and a battery life of up to six hours on a single charge. Swimmers, however, should go for the Shokz OpenSwim, which are completely waterproof with an IP68 rating, allowing them to be submerged up to two meters deep for up to two hours. They also offer battery life of up to eight hours. From $150, the Shokz OpenSwim are for savings of $30.

Runners and other types of athletes will want to buy either the Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini, which are instead of $180 after a $40 discount, or the Shokz OpenRun Pro, which are also for savings of $40 on their original price of $180. The Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini come with a smaller frame than the Shokz OpenRun Pro, which are our top pick among the best bone conduction headphones. They both offer enhanced bass, a 10-hour battery life, an IP55 water and dust resistance rating, and a lightweight but secure fit.

Shokz bone conduction headphones feature impressive technology that may make you skip headphone deals and true wireless earbuds deals. If you want to take advantage of the technology, you should check out the discounts that are available from Best Buy for Shokz’ devices. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before these offers expire though, so you should hurry and choose the model that you want in Best Buy’s Shokz bone conduction headphones sale and proceed with the transaction as soon as you can.

