Bone conduction headphones will let you enjoy your music without cutting you off from the world. If you want to try them out, there are three models from Shokz that are on sale right now from Best Buy — the Shokz OpenMove for $65, down $15 from $80; the Shokz OpenRun Mini for $100, down $30 from $130; and the Shokz OpenRun Pro for $140, down $40 from $180. You’ll have to hurry with your decision on which one to purchase though, because we’re not sure when these headphone deals will end.

Shokz OpenMove — $65, was $80

Compared to traditional headphones and wireless earbuds that need to use microphones so that you can hear your surroundings while you’re wearing them, the Shokz OpenMove features an open-ear design that will let you stay aware of what’s going on around you. This is possible through the brand’s bone conduction technology, which sends sound directly to the bones in your head so your ears remain unblocked. The Shokz OpenMove can last up to six hours of music and calls on a single charge, and it comes with an IP55 rating for water resistance, so it won’t get damaged by sudden rainfall and sweaty exercises.

Shokz OpenRun Mini — $100, was $130

The Shokz OpenRun Mini is designed for endurance athletes, with the same open-ear design and bone conduction technology combining with a lightweight construction at just 26 grams so you won’t even notice that you’ve been wearing it all day. The headphones have a better IP67 waterproof rating than the Shokz OpenMove, and they also last longer on a single charge at up to 8 hours. When their battery gets depleted, a quick 5-minute charge will replenish 1.5 hours of usage.

Shokz OpenRun Pro — $140, was $180

There are several reasons why the Shokz OpenRun Pro, formerly known as the Aftershokz Aeropex, are on top of our list of the best bone conduction headphones, beginning with the high-quality titanium design that keeps them in place during intense workouts without sacrificing comfort as they weigh only 29 grams. The Shokz OpenRun Pro can last even longer with up to 10 hours of battery life per full charge, with the same quick-charging capability of returning 1.5 hours of usage after just 5 minutes of being plugged in. They’re great for exercising outdoors with their IP55 water resistance, and they offer premium audio quality with the Shokz TurboPitch technology.

