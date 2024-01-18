So, you want to watch live sports on the cheap? You aren’t alone, and plenty of Live TV streaming services are ready to cater to your needs. But one service is looking better than all the others at the moment, and that’s Sling. Sling TV has two plans, Orange and Blue, plus a combo that is called “Orange + Blue” and all of the plans are 50% off right now for your first month. So, you can get either Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $20 (instead of the usual $40) or Sling Orange + Blue for $28 for one month. That’s a savings of $20 or $28 dollars, respectively. Tap the button below to see the plans and offers yourself, or keep reading to see how to get the most out of Sling for your sports watching.

Why you should subscribe to Sling

Current Sling comes with three plans. All Sling plans come with 50 hours of DVR that can be used for all channels (except Local Now, ESPN3, ACC Network Extra, and SEC Network+) and many of the offered channels offer on-demand content. What channels you get, and how many devices you can stream on, depend on which plan you get.

There are 24 shared channels that come with all Sling plans. While, for the sports fanatic, they might not be the most appealing, they do have their place. For example, you get CNN and TNT. Plus, convince the others in your house that Sling is for you with channels like Cartoon Network, Lifetime, Vice, Nick Jr., and the Food Network.

Sling Orange is made for sports lovers and has six exclusive channels for sports and family programming. There are ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Motortrend, Disney, and Freeform.

Sling Blue focuses on news and entertainment still has sports channels among its 14 exclusives. These include the NFL Network and FS1. Plus, with Sling Blue you can watch on up to three devices at a time.

Sling Orange + Blue combines both plans, giving you the most possible stations to watch. And, remember, it is only $8 more than the other plans for your first month.

At the moment, there is no Sling free trial, so this is the best you’re going to get for the time being. It’s still a deal not worth being passed up, and will work even if you’ve used the service in the past. So, tap the button below and sign up for the service you want if Sling appeals to you, with Sling Blue and Sling Orange only costing $20 for the first month right now. That’s a savings of $20. Get the combine package for just $8 more at $28 for your first month. If you’re not enticed by these great rates, however, don’t despair. You still have options. For one, you can tree using a modern TV antenna for free local sports via ATSC 3.0. You can also try out Fubo, which has a great sports package, but is more expensive.

