Sling is now 50% off — stream live sports without cable

Jennifer Allen
Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

If you’re looking for a way to drop your expensive cable subscription and start streaming your favorite sports 2teams instead, we’ve got the ideal solution for you. Sling is one of the best streaming options around for sports fans and right now, you can sign up for it for 50% off the first month meaning it costs just $20. The service offers access to dozens of channels with a choice between Orange or Blue packages giving you different channels but always providing you with 50 hours of DVR storage. This latest deal is the perfect opportunity to see if it’s the service for you. Let’s take a deeper look at why it’s so highly recommended.

Why you should sign up for Sling

Sling gives you access to a bunch of different channels depending on what plan you choose. There’s a choice of Orange or Blue with some overlap of channel options as well as some key differences. Orange offers up access to ABC and Disney-owned channels including ESPN, while Blue has NBC, Fox, and other sports channels including NFL Network and NFL Redzone. At its simplest, it’s best to assume if you love football and soccer, you need to sign up for Blue but if you love other sports, Orange is probably the plan for you.

Both plans offer access to plenty of other channels like CNN, AMC, Comedy Central, History Channel, and many more. Sign up for Sling Orange and you’ll get access to this year’s Australian Open. However, sign up for Sling Blue and there are all the English Premier League soccer matches, along with the NFL. Orange offers one device streaming at any one time while Blue provides up to three devices at once. In both cases, 50 hours of DVR storage is included.

Besides offering plenty of sport, it also makes it easier to find via its Game Finder search feature. Available on the Sling TV website, it finds any upcoming sports content available for your channel package and region so you can instantly track it down. It’s those kinds of extra details that make Sling one of the best live TV streaming services.

Whichever plan you go for, it’s a great idea to sign up for Sling today. Right now, you’ll get your first month for just $20 saving you 50% off (or $20) the usual price. A great value subscription, you can enjoy your favorite sports for less when you sign up today. And who can resist that?

