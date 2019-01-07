Digital Trends
Home Theater

Mobile audio gets an upgrade with new Sonarworks apps

Simon Cohen
By
1 of 3
True-fi mobile
True-fi mobile
True-fi mobile

Sonarworks may not be a household name, but that doesn’t mean you’ve never benefitted from the company’s products. Since 2015, the company’s acoustic calibration software Sonarworks Reference 4, has been in use in one of more than 30,000 recording studios globally, helping audio engineers get more accurate sound from their headphones and speakers, which means we’ve all heard music that is truer to their vision. Last year at CES, Sonarworks debuted its consumer-grade software, called True-Fi, designed to give us humble listeners a similar ability to tune our headphones, be they top-of-the-line cans, or the lowliest earbuds, so that the music they reproduce is truer to the source material.

That first version, which we reviewed a few months later, was just for Mac and Windows machines. We were duly impressed by True-Fi’s ability to alter the sound of high-performance headphones, even if it didn’t quite accomplish as much on a set of EarPods. Still, that taste left us wanting more, especially on our phones. So it’s very fitting that exactly one year after True-Fi’s desktop debut, Sonarworks is launching its mobile version for Android and iOS.

“Our software uses patented measurement and calibration system for ‘studio sound,’” Jānis Spoģis, vice president of consumer products at Sonarworks, said in a statement, “while also enabling users to customize their own listening preferences based on age and other parameters.”

The apps contain a database of almost 300 headphones and support all of these native audio codecs: MP3, WAV, AIFF, AAC, and ALAC (iOS) and MP3, WAV, OGG (Vorbis) and AAC (Android). It works with both wired and Bluetooth connections so you can still benefit from True-Fi even if you don’t have a headphone jack.

Sadly, True-Fi only works with your locally stored music and Spotify for the moment. Hopefully, Sonarworks will add support for more services like Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and of course, Tidal — after all, why listen to hi-res music if your headphones aren’t properly tuned?

Sonarworks True-Fi mobile will be available for purchase later this year in the App Store and Google Play for $4 per month, or as a lifetime license for $99. Existing Sonarworks customers who already own the desktop version will receive a free upgrade option to a lifetime license for the mobile app.

Right now, however, and until the end of March, you can try the app for free in early access, and see if it’s right for you and your headphones. The demo period will be fully featured, but after that, you will have to subscribe.

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (January 2019)
jbl true wireless earbuds live headphone series ces 2019 ua flash headphones
Home Theater

JBL’s CES lineup scoffs at wires with four new pairs of true wireless buds

JBL is going big at CES by going small with four new pairs of true wireless headphones, including an option with 10 hours of playback per charge. The brand also has a new line of workout cans in multiple style.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
sol republic 2019 headphone news ces shadow wireless
Home Theater

Sol Republic’s new headphones include a tough-to-lose model with Tile built in

Popular headphone brand Sol Republic has announced its first all-new headphone models in three years, including a brand-new set of banded wireless earbuds with Tile integration, allowing buyers to never misplace them again.
Posted By Parker Hall
house of marley ces 2019 news liberate air
Home Theater

House of Marley showcases sustainable true wireless earbuds and more at CES 2019

Sustainable audio brand House of Marley has announced three exciting new products for this year's CES conference in Las Vegas, including a pair of true wireless earbuds, noise-canceling headphones, and a brand-new smart speaker.
Posted By Parker Hall
vizio tv p series quantum x m v ces 2019 hero vignette
Home Theater

Vizio shakes up its TV lineup, including blazingly bright P-Series Quantum X

Vizio's new TV lineup offers a major shakeup in its collection, from the ultra-premium P-Series Quantum X to the entry-level new V-Series TVs. With quantum dots across three lines, Dolby Vision, and local dimming, there's a lot to like…
Posted By Ryan Waniata
jabra elite 85h ces 2019 news commute gold beige
Home Theater

Jabra’s Elite 85H noise-canceling headphones offer 32 hours of portable silence

Jabra's new Elite 85H headphones look to take on industry leaders like Sony and Bose by offering over-ear design and 32 hours of battery life with active noise cancelation engaged.
Posted By Parker Hall
sennheiser ambeo soundbar ces 2019
Home Theater

Sennheiser says you have to hear its new Ambeo soundbar to believe it

Sennheiser has announced its new 5.1.4 Ambeo soundbar for this year's CES conference. It's a Dolby Atmos-enabled device that re-creates object-based surround sound so vividly that the company claims that you have to hear it to believe it.
Posted By Parker Hall
lg 8k oled wallpaper ces 2019 88 inch z9 5
Home Theater

LG’s new 8K TVs push the edge of the technology envelope at CES 2019

LG has revealed some details about the premium televisions it will show at CES 2019, but it isn't all about the 88-inch 8K OLED. HDMI 2.1, eARC, and Amazon Alexa are all exciting new features making an appearance, too.
Posted By Caleb Denison
ces is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Tidal Song Editing
Home Theater

Mobile masters: Tidal’s better-than-CD MQA tracks come to Android

Audiophile-grade music tracks and streaming music services don't come together very often, and when they do, it's not always easy to find a device that plays them. That's no longer the case as Tidal's MQA tracks now work on Android.
Posted By Simon Cohen
lg rollable oled ces 2019 11
Home Theater

LG’s roll-up OLED TV is every bit as magical as you’ve imagined

After years of teasing prototypes and dropping hints, LG is finally really to sell a flexible OLED television. The sales-ready version shown at CES 2019 rolls up into a base that also contains speakers, and it looks absolutely astounding.
Posted By Caleb Denison
samsung 75 inch microled ces 2019 micro led 1
Home Theater

We were wrong. Samsung is ready to put OLED on notice with a 75-inch Micro LED TV

Last year at CES, Samsung proved it was working on an OLED rival by showing off a massive Micro LED display that was the size of a wall. This year, it has shrunken the technology down to prove it can produce TVs ready for consumer homes.
Posted By Caleb Denison
vizio soundbars ces 2019 dolby atmos sb36514
Home Theater

Vizio’s latest soundbars double down on Dolby Atmos — again

Vizio brought a myriad of new soundbars to CES 2019, including two new Dolby Atmos bars that offer big sound in a smaller profile, bringing the brand's Atmos offerings to five. Smaller bars fill out the line for a versatile collection.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
tcl looks to make headway in headphone sector after success with affordable tvs ces 2019 headphones
Home Theater

TCL looks to make headway in headphone sector after success with affordable TVs

TCL, which has grown to be a household name thanks to some of the best affordable televisions on the planet, has announced four new headphone lines that it will showcase at this year's CES conference in Las Vegas.
Posted By Parker Hall
tcl 8k ces 2019 lineup press
Home Theater

TCL goes big, rolls out a 75-inch 8K QLED Roku TV at CES 2019

You might only just be getting used to 4K, but the resolution ride is far from over. The proof is TCL's new 75-inch 8K Roku TV, with Quantum Dot technology, which the company debuted at CES 2019.
Posted By Simon Cohen