Get summer ready: Save $45 on the Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker

Aaron Mamiit
Summer’s the perfect season to have fun with your friends, and if you never want to leave home without your music, you’ll want to have the Sonos Roam by your side. The Bluetooth speaker, originally priced at $180, is currently on sale from Best Buy with a $46 discount that makes it even more affordable at just $134. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to get this audio device for this price though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase right away if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker

The Sonos Roam, which we’ve tagged as the best portable Sonos speaker in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers, offers unparalleled sound quality for both indoor and outdoor environments, so it’s the perfect music source for impromptu gatherings. It may be small, but it can create rich sound that exceeds what you would expect from the Bluetooth speaker, and it’s equipped with tactile buttons for playback that won’t be pressed by accident. You can stand it up vertically so that it will barely take up space, or lie it down horizontally to ensure stability.

A full charge will get you up to 10 hours of usage with the Sonos Roam, as it falls asleep when it’s not in use and wakes up instantly with the press of a button, while its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating completely protects the Bluetooth speaker. It’s also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, so you’ll be able to use voice commands for functions such as changing volume, asking for information, and controlling your other smart home devices.

You’ll find all kinds of Bluetooth speaker deals online, but most of them won’t match the value that you’ll get from Best Buy’s offer for the Sonos Roam. From its original price of $180, it’s currently available for just $134, resulting in savings of $46. However, if you want to get the Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker for this special bargain, you’re going to have to move fast because there’s a chance that the discount is no longer around by tomorrow. It’s highly recommended that you buy it right now.

