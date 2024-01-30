If you’re shopping for a new 4K TV one of the best TV deals is on the 77-inch model of the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV today. It would normally set you back $3,300, but Best Buy currently has it discounted to $2,700. An OLED TV offers one of the best pictures you’ll find in a 4K TV, which makes this deal and its $600 in savings worth considering. Best Buy is also including free delivery with a purchase, which is a nice freebie for such a large product.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV

As TV picture technology goes nowadays, QLED and OLED TVs generally produce the best picture available. That puts the Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV in prime position to be one of the most impressive, most immersive 4K TVs you’ve come across. This makes it perfect for watching the Super Bowl but it will also break in nicely with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more. Like you’ll find with many of the best TVs, it produces a 4K image that’s four times the resolution of Full HD, and it’s even capable of upscaling older content into the modern clarity of 4K.

The Sony Bravia XR A80L utilizes the Google TV smart platform. This gives you hands-free voice controls that allow you to access entertainment, get answers, and control the TV and other smart home devices. Additional smart features include compatibility with Apple AirPlay for streaming pictures, video, or audio directly to the TV from an Apple device. It will pair well with any of the best soundbars should you be looking for some help improving your audio experience. This is also a TV you should consider if you have a PlayStation 5, as it offers responsive gameplay through features designed exclusively for the Sony PlayStation.

The 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV comes in at $2,700 with this deal at Best Buy. That’s a savings of $600 from its regular price of $3,300. Best Buy is including free delivery with a purchase, and in many areas you can pick it up at your nearest Best Buy.

