This top-rated Sony Bluetooth speaker is an absolute steal at $50

Briley Kenney
By

You don’t truly realize how versatile and convenient a portable Bluetooth speaker really is, until you start using one. You can bring it with you camping, to the beach, poolside, or even move it around your home just to get a dose of your favorite tunes in louder, more immersive formats. They don’t have to break the bank either, with budget friendly options available as part of the best Bluetooth speaker deals, and, of course, if you want something of higher-quality that’s more expensive you can always spring for that. Regardless, you’ll want to check out Sony’s SRSXB13/B Extra Bass compact portable speaker, which is on sale right now at Best Buy for $10 off. Normally $60, you can grab it for just $50, in any of the available colors. It’s waterproof, has some punchy bass, and excellent specs worth checking out — you can read more below.

A portable speaker like this isn’t useful without decent battery life, since you don’t want to have to keep it on the charger or keep moving it near an outlet. But Sony’s SRSXB13/B Extra Bass portable speaker offers up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge, nearly a full day’s worth of use. That’s impressive. Plus, the IP67 water and dustproof rating mean it can withstand the elements, and a UV coating keeps it suitably protected from the sun. It’s a newer iteration of its highly popular SRS-XB10 speaker, originally unveiled at CES 2017.

The next question is how does the latest model sound? The answer is fantastic, thanks to a passive radiator that works in tandem with the full-range speaker to deliver clarity and top-notch audio fidelity. They handle both high and low-end tones with ease, and the bass is punchy and impactful, especially for such a small unit. It weighs just 0.55 pounds by the way.

You can connect two compatible speakers for stereo sound if that’s something you might want. Plus, it offers hands-free calling, thanks to a built-in mic so you can take calls right on the speaker, as long as you have a phone connected. Moreover, it charges via USB Type-C which is pretty much standard these days, so you won’t have to fumble around looking for a special cable or adapter when it’s time to recharge.

Normally $60, the Sony SRSXB13/B Extra Bass portable speaker is yours, in any color, for $50 — that’s a savings of $10. If you’re a My Best Buy Rewards Member you can save even more by cashing in your rewards points for certificates. If you’re not a member, that’s still an awesome deal without anything extra. Hurry though, there’s no telling how long it will last, and now’s the perfect time with summer almost here.

