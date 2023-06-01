 Skip to main content
Insane deal gets you Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $280

For anyone wanting the very best, Woot has some amazing headphone deals right now. The biggest highlight being able to buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for just $280. It’s an unopened model so you’ll be the first to use them but there is a minor catch. If you’ve already clicked through on the buy button, you’ll have spotted it. Why is the Add to Cart button faded and impossible to click? Because you need to use Woot’s Appsclusive app to buy the headphones at this amazing price. The app is available for iOS, Android, and on the Amazon App Store and it’s easy to use. If you need to know a little more about these headphones, read on while we take a look at them.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones

Not just featuring in our look at the best headphones but actually topping the list — the Sony WH-1000XM5 are a dream to use.

The headphones offer industry leading noise cancellation with two processors controlling eight microphones so you get unprecedented levels of noise cancellation. Auto NC Optimizer mode also means that the noise cancellation automatically adjusts according to your wearing conditions and environment. These are truly some of the best noise-cancelling headphones around thanks to that.

Alongside that, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are also some of the best headphones around thanks to their more refined and more detailed audio quality than any competitor. You also get crystal clear hands-free calling thanks to four beam forcing microphones and precise voice pickup. A Speak-to-Chat mode and Quick Attention mode means audio will stop any time you need to allow in ambient sound too, saving you the need to remove the headphones too often.

The headphones also offer multipoint connection so you can easily switch between devices, along with up to 30 hours of battery life. Quick charging means a three-minute charge gives back three hours of playback too, so these are ideal if you’re in a rush and prone to forgetting to charge your devices.

Truly some of the best headphones around, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are an essential purchase for music fans. Right now, you can buy them at Woot for just $280 which is an unmissable bargain. All you need to do to get this fantastic price is to use Woot’s Appsclusive app to purchase them. Available for all devices, you’ll soon score a fantastic deal here. Just be quick as the offer is only available while stock lasts.

