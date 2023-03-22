Sony’s wireless earbuds are some of the best listening devices that money can buy, so they’re always in high demand whenever they go on sale. If you’ve always wanted them, you should take advantage of the discounted prices that are available on Amazon right now. Here are our top picks among the headphone deals involving Sony wireless earbuds, but you need to act fast if you want to shop any of them because the price cuts will disappear without warning.

Sony WF-C500 — $68, was $100

The Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds may be small and affordable, but they have no trouble providing the brand’s signature sound. They’re also equipped with Sony’s DSEE technology, which further boosts sound quality. The wireless earbuds can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, and a total of up to 20 hours with their charging case. They’re light enough to stay comfortable even when wearing them all day, but durable enough with an IPX4 rating for protection against splashes and sweat.

Sony LinkBuds — $148, was $180

The Sony LinkBuds are in our list of the best wireless earbuds because they’re the best for staying aware of your surroundings due to a special design with a hole right through the middle of each earbud. They come with five sizes of fitting supporters for compatibility with different ear shapes, and an IPX4 rating for their sweatproof and splashproof capabilities. The Sony LinkBuds’ battery can last up to 20 hours on a full charge, with just 5 minutes of charging replenishing up to 60 minutes of usage.

Sony WF-1000XM4 — $198, was $280

The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are powered by Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 chip, which improves their active noise cancellation. The feature prevents unwanted noise from disturbing you, but if you need to listen to your surroundings without having to take the wireless earbuds off, you can activate transparency mode. They also have speak-to-chat technology that automatically reduces the volume of your music during conversations. The Sony WF-1000XM4 can last up to 8 hours on a single charge with noise cancellation activated.

