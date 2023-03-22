 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon is having a big sale on Sony wireless earbuds right now

Aaron Mamiit
By

Sony’s wireless earbuds are some of the best listening devices that money can buy, so they’re always in high demand whenever they go on sale. If you’ve always wanted them, you should take advantage of the discounted prices that are available on Amazon right now. Here are our top picks among the headphone deals involving Sony wireless earbuds, but you need to act fast if you want to shop any of them because the price cuts will disappear without warning.

Sony WF-C500 — $68, was $100

Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds and case sitting on a table..

The Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds may be small and affordable, but they have no trouble providing the brand’s signature sound. They’re also equipped with Sony’s DSEE technology, which further boosts sound quality. The wireless earbuds can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, and a total of up to 20 hours with their charging case. They’re light enough to stay comfortable even when wearing them all day, but durable enough with an IPX4 rating for protection against splashes and sweat.

Sony LinkBuds — $148, was $180

Sony LinkBuds.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Sony LinkBuds are in our list of the best wireless earbuds because they’re the best for staying aware of your surroundings due to a special design with a hole right through the middle of each earbud. They come with five sizes of fitting supporters for compatibility with different ear shapes, and an IPX4 rating for their sweatproof and splashproof capabilities. The Sony LinkBuds’ battery can last up to 20 hours on a full charge, with just 5 minutes of charging replenishing up to 60 minutes of usage.

Related

Sony WF-1000XM4 — $198, was $280

Sony WF-1000XM4
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are powered by Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 chip, which improves their active noise cancellation. The feature prevents unwanted noise from disturbing you, but if you need to listen to your surroundings without having to take the wireless earbuds off, you can activate transparency mode. They also have speak-to-chat technology that automatically reduces the volume of your music during conversations. The Sony WF-1000XM4 can last up to 8 hours on a single charge with noise cancellation activated.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This top-rated Sony 55-inch 4K TV is under $500 with latest deal
75 inch sony 4k tv deal dell black friday preview sale 2020 xbr75x800h

4K TVs are getting cheaper and cheaper. You can buy a fairly large, gorgeous TV for a reasonable price these days. Take this 55-inch Sony X75K. It's down to only $450 at Best Buy. If it's time to upgrade your home theater, but yo don't want to drop your whole paycheck on it, grab this deal before it's gone.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV
The Sony X75K 4K TV, which is powered by the brand's 4K Processor X1, offers 4K Ultra HD resolution so that you can watch your favorite shows and movies with clear details, rich colors, and detailed contrast. The TV is also capable of upscaling all content to near 4K quality, which will let you further maximize its large display. You'll have to check our guide on what size TV to buy if the spot where you want to place it can fit a 55-inch screen though -- if it will, then the Sony X75K 4K TV will be the perfect choice.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds are $40 off
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and their case sitting on the ground with earbuds sitting in front.

If you're thinking about getting wireless earbuds but you're not sold on Apple's AirPods, you may want to consider the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. They're currently on sale from Samsung for a discounted price of $110, following a $40 discount on their original price of $150. This offer is only available for a limited time only, so you should hurry with your purchase if you don't want to miss it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer well-balanced audio, with two-way dynamic speakers enabling excellent bass and treble so that you can immerse yourself in whatever you're listening to. They also come with one of the most popular features among the best wireless earbuds -- active noise cancellation. When activated, two microphones detect sound from your surroundings and blocks them, which will allow you to focus on your music, streaming content, video game, or podcast. To get the best possible noise cancelling experience, there are three sizes of silicon tips that you can choose for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, with the Galaxy Wearable app helping you determine the best one through a fit test.

Read more
Flash sale brings discounts for Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube
Two Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max sticks in hand.

If you want to access streaming services but all you have is a non-smart TV, it will be cheaper to buy a streaming device like Amazon's Fire TV products than to take advantage of TV deals. A flash sale by Amazon makes the devices even more affordable, so it's all a matter of choosing the model that makes more sense for you. To help you decide, we've gathered the offers involving Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and Fire TV Cube.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K -- $30, was $50

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is very easy to set up -- just plug the streaming device into your TV's HDMI port, connect it to your Wi-Fi network, and follow the onscreen instructions. Afterwards, you'll get access to Amazon's Fire TV platform so that you can watch all the popular streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, for a cinematic experience in your living room. The streaming stick also comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, so you can use voice commands to search for content and launch apps with the help of Amazon's Alexa.

Read more