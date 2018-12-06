Digital Trends
Home Theater

Spotify Wrapped reveals rad facts about your musical tastes and habits

Parker Hall
By
spotify wrapped 2018

Each year, streaming giant Spotify makes it possible for its loyal Premium subscribers to investigate their past 365 days of listening, providing them with cool insights into their favorite tunes, podcasts, and genres.

This year’s Spotify Wrapped site is a bit hard to find (you can log in and check out your picks at this link), but it is well worth the hunt. With 11 different pages of information about your listening habits and two algorithmic playlists designed specifically for you, it’s chock-full of rad information and great songs new and old.

The 11-page slideshow opens by sharing the first song you listened to of the year, as well as the first artist you discovered, followed by pages that showcase how much time you spent listening throughout 2018, as well as lists of your favorite artists and genres of the year.

One cool thing that the company has also done is curated a playlist of your top 100 tracks of 2018 (some of which might surprise you), and a list of what it calls “Tastebreakers”. The Tastebreakers playlist offers you a group of artists and songs that you haven’t listened to this year, but that the company’s algorithms think you might like, based on what you spent the most time with in 2018. It’s a neat feature that is bound to aim your ears toward exciting new sounds — one of the things that makes Spotify our favorite on-demand music streaming service right now.

To find those two playlists in the desktop or mobile apps, simply go to the “For You” section, where both will be readily available.

The Digital Trends staff has been having a great time investigating our listening habits, with notable top artists including, Perfume Genius, Ryan Adams, Jeff Tweedy, and Saba, among others. Thanks to our ability to constantly listen to Spotify at work, many of us racked up a massive number of time listening to music this year. One staffer listened to more than  57,000 minutes of music — more than 39 days of listening time!

If you’re a Spotify subscriber, we absolutely recommend you check out the Spotify Wrapped feature, if just for a quick peek under the hood at your listening life. As always, if you’re in search of new tunes, we highly recommend you check out our weekly playlist of the best new music, as well as our list of the best albums of the year so far.

Don't Miss

The best headphones of 2018
bose frames news grames feat
Computing

Block out the sun and drown out the haters with Bose’s new AR sunglasses

Bose has announced its quirkiest listening device yet, a pair of headphone-integrated sunglasses that allow you to meander the brightest places with your favorite tunes in tow. Called the Frames, the glasses will sport 3.5 hours of battery.
Posted By Parker Hall
best shows on hulu killing eve
Movies & TV

Stay inside this winter with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Killing Eve'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
pioneer elite dolby atmos 5 1 4 speaker system insitufull1
Home Theater

How to know if you’ve got great Dolby Atmos sound

Dolby Atmos surround sound has become the holy grail for home theater lovers who want the best possible sound from their systems. But getting Dolby Atmos isn't as straightforward as you might think. Compatibility problems between components…
Posted By Simon Cohen
vizio p series p65 f1 review 5
Home Theater

The seven best TVs you can buy right now, from budget to big screen

Looking for a new television? In an oversaturated market, buying power is at an all-time high, but you'll need to cut through the rough to find a diamond. We're here to help with our picks for the best TVs of 2018.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Samsung 2018 Q9F
Home Theater

QLED and OLED may have similar names, but they're totally different technologies

The names may look almost identical, but OLED and QLED are two entirely different beasts. In our QLED vs. OLED battle, we dissect the differences between these dueling TV technologies, and help determine which might be best for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk
black mirror arkangel best Netflix original series
Movies & TV

The 10 best 'Black Mirror' episodes are thought-provoking, disturbing, mesmerizing

After watching all 19 episodes across four seasons and one special, we've selected and ranked the best Black Mirror episodes released so far. Read on to find out if your favorite episode from the award-winning Netflix series made the list.
Posted By Christine Persaud
Vizio Dolby Atmos Soundbar
Product Review

Vizio's best-ever soundbar brings Dolby Atmos theater magic to the living room

Soundbars with true Dolby Atmos surround sound have historically been a rich man’s game, but Vizio’s 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar undercuts similar competitors by hundreds of dollars. Can this budget Atmos system stand up to the big boys?
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Winegard-Flatwave best indoor HDTV antennas
Home Theater

Banish the bunny ears (and monthly bills) with these excellent indoor antennas

When transitioning away from cable and satellite, finding the best HDTV antenna for your area can be touch. To help, we've compiled our picks of the best indoor HDTV antennas you can buy.
Posted By Brendan Hesse, Ryan Waniata
Panasonic TC 58AX800U LCD TV backbtns
Home Theater

Does your TV's picture look too real? You can get rid of that 'soap opera effect'

If the movie or TV show you're watching looks surreal, it's because of a TV setting known as video interpolation, or motion smoothing. The result is the dreaded Soap Opera Effect, and this is how to get rid of it forever.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata
Home Theater

Watch Amazon Video on your Chromecast — no Fire TV Stick needed

Amazon won't add Chromecast capability to its Instant Video app for Android any time soon, and it won't release an app for Android TV. But there's still a way to get that video on your TV by using your computer and a browser extension.
Posted By Parker Hall
headphone buying guide earbuds apple airpods
Home Theater

Google, Amazon take aim at AirPods with their own upcoming true wireless options

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that supply chain information points to Google and Amazon developing their own true wireless headphones, with both tech giants looking to take on Apple's hyper-popular AirPods in 2019.
Posted By Parker Hall
prime video cbs deal streaming series amazon instant screenshot
Home Theater

Comcast subscribers can finally stream Amazon Prime Video on Xfinity X1

Comcast subscribers who own one of the company's X1 set-top boxes can now use them to stream Amazon Prime Video, bringing some of the best shows and movies available to stream to their TVs like never before.
Posted By Parker Hall
LG C8 OLED TV
Product Review

The competition was fierce, and this is the best TV of 2018

With stellar picture quality, excellent ease of use, and rich features, the LG C8 OLED is the best TV you can buy in 2018, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it is right for you. Check out our review to learn more.
Posted By Caleb Denison
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods -- we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our 10 favorites.
Posted By Parker Hall