New features for Tablo DVRs mean you won’t miss a second of your favorite show

There are some great options out there for cord cutters looking for a solid over-the-air (OTA) DVR choice, but Nuvyyo’s Tablo DVRs, like the Tablo Dual OTA DVR are among the best. Not only do they pull in OTA signals, but they can beam them wireless to multiple TVs in your house via an ever-increasing array of devices. Now, Nuvyyo is bringing even more features to its DVRs to make recording and watching your favorite shows even easier.

One feature will be especially handy if you’ve ever screamed as the show you were watching abruptly cut off before the ending or started already in progress. You can now adjust the start time of a scheduled recording to start as much as 10 minutes early, and the end time can be adjusted to extend as much as three hours after the scheduled end time of a program. The latter in particular will be a boon for sports fans that want to make sure they don’t miss out of a game goes into overtime.

Other new features include the ability to choose which channel to record from if a program airs on multiple channels, which is useful if you want to make sure you’re only getting the newest episodes of a show that airs reruns on a different channel. A new “keep X recordings” feature allows you to specify exactly how many episodes of a show to keep. All of these features can be applied to either single airings or entire series.

“Industry experts have already singled Tablo out as the best OTA DVR for most cord cutters, yet we remain focused on making our Tablo app experience even better through performance and feature-set improvements,” Nuvyyo CEO Grant Hall said in a statement. “With these powerful advanced recording features, we believe Tablo now offers best mix of feature set, ease-of-use, and cross-device support of any antenna DVR solution.”

These new features will be available on the Tablo 2-Tuner, Tablo 4-Tuner, and Tablo Dual 64GB OTA DVRs once they are upgraded to the latest firmware, version 2.2.18. The new features can currently be used with the Tablo channel for Roku devices, or the Tablo app on the Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Nvidia Shield TV, PC, Mac, and mobile devices.

The new features are planned to be made available on more Tablo-support platforms moving forward. For more information, see the Tablo blog.