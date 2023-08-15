 Skip to main content
Best Buy’s deal of the day is a 55-inch QLED 4K TV for $600

Best Buy frequently has some of the best TV deals around and that’s certainly the case right now. Today, you can buy the TCL 55-inch Q7 QLED TV for $600 instead of $750. A sizeable saving of $150 makes this one you won’t want to miss out on. If you’re not entirely sure yet or you want to know more about QLED technology, keep reading while we take you through everything.

Why you should buy the TCL 55-inch Q7 QLED TV

TCL is one of the best TV brands for value and it also knows how to produce some of the best QLED TVs. If you’re new to the term, QLED is short for quantum dot LED. It adds a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED backlight with those dots emitting their own light with a very high level of efficiency. For you, that means better picture quality and more vivid and accurate colors.

Often a little more affordable than OLED panels, QLED remains the choice of some of the best TVs around. In the case of the TCL 55-inch Q7 QLED TV, you also get full array Pro local dimming with up to 200 local dimming zones that dynamically adapt to on-screen content. There’s also high brightness Pro Direct LED backlight with up to 1,000 nits peak brightness for brighter and more dazzling images.

A 120Hz refresh rate is well-suited for fast-moving action while there’s also a Game Accelerator 240 mode for even faster moving moments with the mode also lowering input lag. Support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG all further help provide stunning picture quality with IMAX enhanced certification also included.

During use, you can enjoy the wonders of TCL’s AIPQ engine for upscaling content and optimizing how things look, while Google TV makes it simple to browse and find what you wish to watch. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

The TCL 55-inch Q7 QLED TV is usually priced at $750. For a limited time only, you can buy it for $600 at Best Buy thereby saving $150 off the regular price. It’s one not to be missed so hit the buy button now before the deal ends very soon.

Topics
