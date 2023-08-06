 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $750, this 75-inch 4K TV is on sale for $550 right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
TCL S Class S4 LED 4K TV.
TCL / TCL

TV deals for massive displays usually don’t go as cheap as $550, but that’s the affordable price that you’ll have to pay for the 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV. That’s because Best Buy has slashed its original price of $750 by $200, but we’re not sure how long this bargain will remain available. If you think your living room or bedroom needs such a large screen, then this is the offer that you’ll want to purchase, but you have to hurry because it can get taken down at any moment.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV

First and foremost, you should check our guide on what size TV to buy if a 75-inch screen will fit where you’re planning to place it. If it will, then you won’t regret going for the TCL S4 4K TV. You’ll enjoy sharp details and lifelike colors because of its 4K Ultra HD resolution, which is further enhanced by the TV’s support for HDR Pro. It’s not all about the image though, as the TCL S4 4K TV also comes with DTS Virtual: X, which creates immersive 3D sound using just the TV’s speakers.

All of the best TVs are smart TVs that grant access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. The TCL S4 4K TV does this through the Google TV platform, which will also make recommendations on shows and movies to watch depending on your viewing preferences. The operating system also enables compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands on a variety of functions.

Related

The 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV will be a welcome addition to any home theater setup, especially for its current price of $550 following a $200 discount from Best Buy on its sticker price of $750. There’s no telling when this offer will expire, but we don’t expect it to last long because there’s always a lot of interest among shoppers for affordable large TVs. If you want your own 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV, but you want to get it for this cheap, you’ll need to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best back-to-school TV deals: Get a 50-inch 4K TV for under $200
Playing video games on the LG B2 4K OLED Smart TV.

There are some extra special TV deals around right now thanks to the back-to-school sales that are unfolding. With plenty of deep discounts around, whether you're looking for the cheapest TV possible or a high-end investment for your living room, we've got something for you here. Read on while we take you through the best back-to-school TV deals around today.
Toshiba 32-inch HD TV -- $110, was $160

If you don't feel 4K is necessary for your situation or you're just trying to keep costs down, consider the Toshiba 32-inch HD TV. It's cheap and functional. It has a traditional HD resolution but it also adds on Fire TV built-in to the TV so you can easily check out all your favorite streaming channels and apps. There's Alexa support too so you can use the voice remote to issue commands rather than typing anything in. There's also Motion Rate 120 technology to keep scrolling nice and smooth.

Read more
Don’t miss: Best Buy just knocked $500 off this 85-inch 4K TV
TCL S Class S4 LED 4K TV.

One of the best TV deals at the moment is perfect if you want a huge TV in your living room. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the 85-inch TCL S4 S-Class 4K TV for $900 saving a huge $500 off the usual price of $1,400. It's a force to be reckoned with for anyone that wants a home cinema style experience. Let's take a deeper look at it before you dive into the $500 saving.

Why you should buy the 85-inch TCL S4 S-Class 4K TV
TCL is one of the best TV brands for value and the 85-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV is a good example of that. It's huge. Before you consider buying it, it's worth considering what size of TV you actually need. This one needs a lot of room but it looks pretty good for the price. Besides the vast 4K screen, it also has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG so it looks great. You can expect better contrast, more accurate colors, and finer details than with other TVs.

Read more
This 75-inch 4K TV is under $600 at Best Buy, and we can’t believe it
Toshiba M-Series 4K Fire TV.

If you're looking for great value TV deals, look no further than Best Buy. Right now, you can buy a huge Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV for $570 saving $230 off the regular price of $800. While it might not be a big name TV brand, it is a huge TV for a great price and it's packed with more features than you would think. If you're keen to learn more, take a look below at what we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV
Toshiba may not feature in our look at the best TV brands but it's been around for a long while and you can trust it. With the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV, you get the obvious stuff like a 75-inch screen and 4K resolution but you also get more than you'd expect in this price range. The TV also has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so that the image quality is even better. There's also Color Remaster technology so that the regional color of an image is restored to look as natural as possible. Much of that is thanks to Toshiba's Regza Engine 4K which helps upgrade picture quality as you watch.

Read more