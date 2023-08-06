TV deals for massive displays usually don’t go as cheap as $550, but that’s the affordable price that you’ll have to pay for the 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV. That’s because Best Buy has slashed its original price of $750 by $200, but we’re not sure how long this bargain will remain available. If you think your living room or bedroom needs such a large screen, then this is the offer that you’ll want to purchase, but you have to hurry because it can get taken down at any moment.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV

First and foremost, you should check our guide on what size TV to buy if a 75-inch screen will fit where you’re planning to place it. If it will, then you won’t regret going for the TCL S4 4K TV. You’ll enjoy sharp details and lifelike colors because of its 4K Ultra HD resolution, which is further enhanced by the TV’s support for HDR Pro. It’s not all about the image though, as the TCL S4 4K TV also comes with DTS Virtual: X, which creates immersive 3D sound using just the TV’s speakers.

All of the best TVs are smart TVs that grant access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. The TCL S4 4K TV does this through the Google TV platform, which will also make recommendations on shows and movies to watch depending on your viewing preferences. The operating system also enables compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands on a variety of functions.

The 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV will be a welcome addition to any home theater setup, especially for its current price of $550 following a $200 discount from Best Buy on its sticker price of $750. There’s no telling when this offer will expire, but we don’t expect it to last long because there’s always a lot of interest among shoppers for affordable large TVs. If you want your own 75-inch TCL S4 4K TV, but you want to get it for this cheap, you’ll need to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

