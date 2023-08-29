 Skip to main content
We can’t believe how cheap this 85-inch QLED 4K TV is right now

Jennifer Allen
By
TCL Q Class Q6 QLED 4K TV.
TCL

If you’re looking at TV deals with an eye on the biggest screen possible, you’ll love what Amazon has on sale at the moment. Normally priced at $1,600, you can buy the TCL 85-inch Q6 QLED TV for $1,100 so you’re saving a huge $500 off the regular price. It works out at 31% off and is quite an impressive discount for such a huge QLED TV. If you’re keen to know more, read on while we take you through what you need to know before hitting that crucial buy button.

Why you should buy the TCL 85-inch Q6 QLED TV

TCL is one of the best TV brands for value so you can be confident that this TV is worth your time and money. With the TCL 85-inch Q6 QLED TV, you get all the benefits of a QLED panel with over a billion colors ensuring a richer and more lifelike image, whatever you’re watching. Alongside that, the Q6 model provides a HighBright Direct LED backlight that produces brighter images leading to an enhanced viewing experience compared to other QLED TVs.

For anyone who loves watching fast-moving action movies or sports, Motion Rate 240 technology helps guarantee exceptional motion clarity at all times so you won’t have to worry about motion blur. For gamers, there’s a Game Accelerator 120 mode with up to 120Hz VRR and lower input lag than elsewhere. Auto game mode means you don’t have to do anything either while there’s AMD FreeSync support too. Finally, don’t forget about the HDR Pro+ package that includes Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG support. It’s all the kind of stuff you see from some of the best TVs around, reminding you why this TV should be listed as one of the best QLED TVs. For sound, enjoy DTS Virtual:X if you don’t plan on adding on a soundbar.

A truly exceptional experience at a fantastic price, the TCL 85-inch Q6 QLED TV is going to look amazing wall-mounted in your living room ready for the big game or a long gaming session. The kind of size that makes everything immersive, the TCL 85-inch Q6 QLED TV is usually priced at $1,600. Right now, you can buy it for $1,100 from Amazon so you’re saving $500 off the regular price. It’s one not to be missed for anyone investing in a new TV.

