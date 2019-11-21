Amid the crowded streaming service market that includes big players like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, a new player called Topic wants to be an additional component in your entertainment life by providing thoughtful and meaningful content.

Topic, a division of First Look Media, officially went live on November 21, and it’s not your average streaming service. Here, you’ll find thoughtfully curated content: Everything from three-minute shorts, to documentaries, monologues, original series, and more.

Ryan Chanatry, Topic’s general manager, appeared on Digital Trends Live on Thursday and told us that Topic has a place in the streaming space since it fills a niche.

He says Topic targets “people who are looking for something new in entertainment but are looking for connection and want shows and series that give them conversation starters. There’s not really a demographic or target audience, but more of a mindset that we are trying to zero in on.”

There’s a range of both licensed content and content that has been specifically created for the streaming service and its subscribers. A discussion show hosted by Reza Aslan called Rough Draft, where notable writers have conversations about writing and more, launches December 5.

A series hosted by comedians looks at mental health in the comedy scene. The crime series, The Miracle, is a religious drama created by the same producers of the popular HBO show The Young Pope.

You’ll also see familiar titles like We Need to Talk About Kevin, Ma Ma, The Messenger, and Exile.

Aside from video streaming, Topic also provides photography and articles through its magazine, as well as podcasts.

Chanatry said all the content on Topic identifies a “state of mind” and “goes across genres, format, and time.”

“I think audiences are craving content that really speaks directly to them,” he said.

You can stream Topic online, or on FireTV, Android, iOS, and Apple TV, as well as Roku devices in the near future. After a free 30-day trial, subscriptions offered include $5 a month for an annual subscription or $6 a month for a monthly subscription, which is comparable in price to other streaming services.

