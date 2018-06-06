V-Moda upgrades its Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones with improved audio quality

Share

Last year, we took a look at V-Moda’s Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones and found a lot to like. Unfortunately, a key feature was missing from two models and was only available in a color version that cost $20 more: Qualcomm AptX.

It now seems that V-Moda has realized this was a mistake, as it has announced an upgraded version in the Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition. As the name hints, included codecs are a big part of the upgrade.

The updated headphones don’t limit the included codecs to just one. Qualcomm’s AptX brings improved wireless audio quality to Android phones as well as computers, while Apple’s AAC brings better sound to iOS devices and others. When neither of those are supported, the Sub-Band Codec (SBC) is used for universal compatibility. Users of devices that can use more than one codec like the Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy S9 can choose which codec they want to use.

V-Moda claims over 14 hours of continuous music playback using the rechargeable lithium-ion battery. A quick 30-minute charge will get you four hours of music playback, with a full recharge taking around 150 minutes. If you’d rather not worry about battery life, you can always use the included audio cable. This switches off all the internal electronics and lets the headphones operate in passive mode, which also has the side effect of zero latency, meaning the headphones will work better for applications like gaming in this mode.

Like previous V-Moda headphones, this model is built to withstand the rigors of daily use, with a steel and vegan-leather construction that meets MIL-STD-810G testing guidelines. The SteelFlex headband is meant to adapt to your head shape, while the memory foam ear pads aim to provide a comfortable listening experience.

The V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition retail for $350 and are available now in matte black via the V-Moda website, with a rose gold version available exclusively via Best Buy Magnolia locations and the Best Buy website. Both of these colors, as well as a matte white option, will be available at other retailers and at the V-Moda website in the coming months. If you purchased the previous version of the headphones, V-Moda’s new Da Vinci Codex Upgrade Program lets owners of the Crossfade 2 Wireless upgrade to the new version for just $100, while owners of the original Crossfade Wireless can upgrade for $150.

