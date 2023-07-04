4th of July sales are a great time for checking out awesome TV deals as Walmart is demonstrating right now. Today, you can buy the Vizio 55-inch M6 Series QLED TV for $398 saving $50 off the usual price of $448. A $50 saving might sound low but this is already a very well-priced TV for what it offers. Well-regarded and well-reviewed, you’re going to love it. Here’s what to expect from it so you know why to hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Vizio 55-inch M6 Series QLED TV

If you’re not too familiar with Vizio, you should be. It’s one of the best TV brands around, especially where QLED is concerned. In the case of the Vizio 55-inch M6 Series QLED TV, you get a fantastic QLED panel that features a full array backlight so that you gain evenly distributed LEDs across the screen’s backlight to deliver superior light uniformity and picture performance. Over a billion hues of vibrant color ensure whatever you’re watching looks fantastic. Alongside that, there’s a Dolby Vision Bright Mode which provides more lifelike accuracy, color saturation, black detail, and brightness. The TV also supports HDR10/+ and HLG formats.

Adding to the huge array of features, there’s also Vizio’s IQ Active Processor which upscales non-4K content so it looks great. Active Pixel Tuning provides intelligent pixel-level brightness adjustments that tune contrast levels frame by frame in over 2,000 zones to give you better visual contrast than elsewhere. It’s the kind of tech that makes it keen to compete with the best QLED TVs.

For gamers, there’s Dynamic Motion Rate 120 technology so that you don’t have to worry about motion blur when the action gets hectic. A dedicated V-Gaming Engine mode automatically optimizes the picture mode when you’re gaming with variable refresh rates, low input lag, and AMD FreeSync support. You also have three HDMI 2.1 ports at your disposal which are perfect for the latest games consoles.

When streaming shows, you’ll love how fast and easy the TV is to use, while there are voice controls to save you from tapping buttons so much. There’s also Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in for added ease when streaming content from other devices. All these features are just what you’d usually see from the best TVs around.

Whatever your intentions, the Vizio 55-inch M6 Series QLED TV is packed with useful features. It’s usually priced at $448 but it’s down to $398 for a limited time only at Walmart. The modest discount makes it even more irresistible than usual at this price. Buy it now if you want a great TV for less in your living room.

