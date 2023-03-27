YouTube TV now available as a bundle with Frontier internet

Customers of internet service provider Frontier can now get YouTube TV through their plan, and at a slight discount for the first year. Frontier’s fiber internet customers can get $10 off YouTube TV for the first 12 months, making the country’s leading streaming TV service $63, plus tax. And those who have the current Frontier TV service will get $15 off for the first 12 months. It’ll be bundled with Frontier’s Fiber 1 Gig service, which costs $70 a month.

The idea is that instead of paying one company for cable TV and internet, you can now pay one company for streaming TV and internet. And it’s not the first time the two companies have teamed up — they had a $10 discount deal in 2021, too.

“Our partnership with YouTube TV makes it easier for customers to ditch cable,” said John Harrobin, Frontier’s executive vice president of consumer. “We take our position as the un-cable provider seriously and are constantly listening to consumers. Many want one source for internet and TV, and that’s what this partnership is all about. With Frontier and YouTube TV, there’s no settling for anything but the best.”

Frontier’s internet service is available in 25 states. You’ll need to check its website to see if the service is actually available at your residence, however.

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and is available nationwide, and on every major streaming platform. That includes Amazon Fire TV and Roku, which cover the two biggest platforms. It’s also available on Apple TV, Google TV, on smart TV platforms, and in a web browser. The service includes support for up to six profiles on a single account (all requiring their own Google account) and unlimited recording. YouTube TV has more than 100 channels and dozens of optional add-ons, including the ability to stream some live sports and on-demand content in 4K resolution.

YouTube TV (and YouTube proper) also will be the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket starting with the 2023 season.

YouTube TV has more than 5 million subscriptions as of mid-2022.

