Abode Systems wants to make home security more affordable for everyone

Keeping yourself safe shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg, and luckily, Abode Systems agrees. The DIY smart home security company has announced a new configuration for its security starter kit meant to make it easier for anyone and everyone to protect themselves and their loved ones. With lower cost on entry and increased flexibility when it comes to adding additional components to their security system, abode is looking to become the security solution for the average Joe or Jane.

Beginning on February 1, 2018, Abode’s new starter kit will replace the existing option on the market. It consists of an Abode gateway, a mini door-window sensor, a remote key fob, and a PIR motion sensor. The entire package will set you back $279, $20 less than its original price.

The Abode gateway comes with a built-in 93 dB siren, battery backup, as well as Zigbee, Z-Wave, and Abode RF device support. The mini door-window sensor features Abode RF for long-range support, and promises a long battery life to continuously detect opening and closing of entrances. You can quickly arm or disarm your entire abode home security system with the remote key fob, while the PIR motion sensor can trigger alarms or automations upon detecting movement.

This reconfigured starter kit will still allow customers access to the same Android or iOS smartphone apps that existing Abode users are familiar with, as well as the same familiar web app and home automation engine. Plus, the new starter kit is compatible with most smart home devices and voice assistants. In fact, the starter kit boasts direct in-app integrations with Philips Hue, ecobee thermostats, LifX RGB light bulbs, and Nest devices. Moreover, Abode works alongside both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can control your security with your voice.

Folks interested in purchasing further Abode services can check out plans like the Starter Kit + Connect Plan, which includes 3G cellular backup connection as well as 13 days of timeline and media storage. Alternatively, the Starter kit + Secure plan includes 24/7 professional monitoring, 3G cellular backup, and 90 days of timeline and media storage. The plans will set you back $329 and $379 respectively.

“Since the launch of Abode, we’ve collected feedback and implemented features and enhancements to our entire solution based on what our customers have shared with us,” said Abode Cofounder Chris Carney. “Based off the needs of our customers, we’re excited to introduce a new configuration of our starter kit to make Abode even more affordable while simultaneously keeping the same level of freedom, flexibility, and integrations intact.”