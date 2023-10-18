Amazon’s Keurig alternative is incredibly cheap today

We’ve got good news if you’re in the market for an affordable alternative to the best Keurig coffee makers. The Amazon Basics compact coffee maker is available at a discount to Amazon Prime members today. Amazon has dropped its price from $39 to just $22, which makes for a savings of $17. This is a good option if you’ve been shopping the best Keurig deals and aren’t finding anything that suits your budget. Free shipping is also included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Amazon Basics coffee maker

For many people, the day starts off best with a good cup of coffee. And you can’t get to a good cup of coffee with a good coffee maker. This Amazon Basics coffee maker isn’t just an affordable alternative to all of the name brands out there, but it can make a cup of coffee comparable to what you’ll find with many of the best coffee makers. This is a single-serve coffee maker, which makes it good for small kitchens and scenarios without bulk coffee making needs. It also has dual brewing modes, as it’s capable of switching between K-Cu capsule brewing and fresh coffee grounds for traditional brewing.

This isn’t just a good coffee maker for small kitchens either, as it could easily fit itself into break rooms and other office scenarios in which a single cup of coffee is all that’s needed at a time. It fits standard coffee cups or travel mugs up to 14 ounces. The water reservoir refills easily, and when it comes time for clean up, the Amazon Basics coffee maker does so easily with a removable drip tray. While this coffee maker is meant to get the job done with basic functionality, it’s helpful to know what to look for when buying a smart coffee maker, and we also have a guide on how to use a smart coffee maker that could help you achieve a great cup of coffee no matter what coffee maker you choose for your kitchen.

