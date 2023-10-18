 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon’s Keurig alternative is incredibly cheap today

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Amazon Basics coffee maker against a white background.
Amazon

We’ve got good news if you’re in the market for an affordable alternative to the best Keurig coffee makers. The Amazon Basics compact coffee maker is available at a discount to Amazon Prime members today. Amazon has dropped its price from $39 to just $22, which makes for a savings of $17. This is a good option if you’ve been shopping the best Keurig deals and aren’t finding anything that suits your budget. Free shipping is also included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Amazon Basics coffee maker

For many people, the day starts off best with a good cup of coffee. And you can’t get to a good cup of coffee with a good coffee maker. This Amazon Basics coffee maker isn’t just an affordable alternative to all of the name brands out there, but it can make a cup of coffee comparable to what you’ll find with many of the best coffee makers. This is a single-serve coffee maker, which makes it good for small kitchens and scenarios without bulk coffee making needs. It also has dual brewing modes, as it’s capable of switching between K-Cu capsule brewing and fresh coffee grounds for traditional brewing.

This isn’t just a good coffee maker for small kitchens either, as it could easily fit itself into break rooms and other office scenarios in which a single cup of coffee is all that’s needed at a time. It fits standard coffee cups or travel mugs up to 14 ounces. The water reservoir refills easily, and when it comes time for clean up, the Amazon Basics coffee maker does so easily with a removable drip tray. While this coffee maker is meant to get the job done with basic functionality, it’s helpful to know what to look for when buying a smart coffee maker, and we also have a guide on how to use a smart coffee maker that could help you achieve a great cup of coffee no matter what coffee maker you choose for your kitchen.

Related

With this Amazon Prime member exclusive deal you can save $17 on the Amazon Basics compact coffee maker. Amazon has it discounted from $39 to a sale price of just $23, and free shipping is included as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
This Amazon Echo Show 8 deal cuts $60 off after Prime Day
Amazon Echo Show 8 on a table.

Prime Day may have come and gone, but there’s still some great smart home deals left behind in its wake. One of them is on the second generation Amazon Echo Show 8, a smart display with an HD screen and Alexa compatibility. It’s currently discounted to just $70 at Best Buy, which is a savings of $60 from its regular price of $130. Purchasers will also get four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as free shipping.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen)
A smart display can make a great centerpiece for all of your smart home devices, and while there’s newer Echo Show models on the market such as the Amazon Echo Show 5, this second generation Echo Show 8 still has a lot of great features that make it useful today. It’s only been a couple of years since this second generation model was released, and it improved greatly upon the first generation Echo Show at the time. At the heart of the device is its eight-inch touchscreen, which comes in at Full HD resolution. I also has adaptive color and stereo speakers that make things like movies and video chats more interactive.

Read more
iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop is over $100 off right now
The iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaning paw prints.

If you were planning to purchase cleaning devices from Amazon's October Prime Day deals, you should know that some of the offers remain online even after Prime Big Deal Days 2023 has ended. For example, the iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop, originally $450, is still discounted by $101, so you'll only have to pay $349. There's no telling how long this lowered price will stay though, so if you want this robot mop to keep your floors spotless, you're going to have to complete the purchase for it as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop
The iRobot Braava Jet M6 is one of the best robot mops because it always does an amazing job at cleaning floors. It's equipped with a Precision Jet Spray that loosens and dirt and sticky messes without getting your furniture or walls wet, as well as disposable pads for mopping and sweeping that you can replace with reusable pads if you prefer. Using these, the robot mop will be able to clean liquid spills, mud from shoes and paws, and many other types of messes.

Read more
Sleeker than a Ring doorbell: Google’s Nest Doorbell is $60 off
Google Nest Doorbell (battery) on outside of door.

If you thought about buying a Ring Video Doorbell from Amazon's October Prime Day deals but you decided against it because you don't like their blocky designs, then you may want to check out Best Buy's offer for the sleeker Google Nest Doorbell. From $180, it's down to a more affordable $120 following a $60 discount. We're not sure if it will stay this cheap for long, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying this security device, you should proceed with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Doorbell
The battery-powered Google Nest Doorbell is featured in our list of the best video doorbells as the best battery video doorbell for several reasons, including a modern design that's easy on the eyes. The matte plastic chassis will blend in with most front door setups, and because it's a wireless device, there's no need to deal with unsightly cables upon installation -- all you need is the Google Home app and a Google account.

Read more