Amazon trims prices for Greenworks pressure washers and yard tools for one day

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon’s took extra deep price cuts today on one-day deals on Greenworks pressure washers and yard tools. This is the season for yard work, so the Greenworks tools are on sale at the right time.

We’ve found the best discounts from Amazon’s daily deals for Greenworks pressure washers and yard tools. Whether you’re buying for Mother’s Day or Father’s Day or looking for new equipment for your own yard, these five deals can help you save up to $135.

Greenworks 1700 PSI 13 Amp 1.2 GPM Pressure Washer with Hose Reel GPW1702 — $51 off

1 of 2
amazon deals on greenworks pressure washers and yard tools 1700 psi 13 amp 1 2 gpm washer with hose reel gpw1702
amazon deals on greenworks pressure washers and yard tools 1700 psi 13 amp 1 2 gpm washer with hose reel gpw1702

The Greenworks 1700 PSI 13 Amp 1.2 GPM Pressure Washer is right-sized for many outdoor cleaning tasks. Corded electric pressure washers are much quieter than gas-powered machines, so you’re less likely to disturb your neighbors while cleaning your driveway or siding. This unit comes with a 20-foot high-pressure hose on a built-in storage reel and works both vertically and horizontally. Its 1,700-pounds-per-square-inch spray is also less likely to take more off the surface of your driveway or wooden decking than you intended.

Normally priced at $136, the Greenworks 1700 PSI 13 Amp 1.2 GPM Pressure Washer is just $85 for this one-day sale. If you want a relatively light pressure washer for common yard and home cleaning, take advantage of this significant price break.

Greenworks 14-Inch 40V Brushless String Trimmer, 3AH Battery and Charger Included ST-140 — $70 off

1 of 2
amazon deals on greenworks pressure washers and yard tools 14 inch 40v brushless string trimmer 3ah battery charger included
amazon deals on greenworks pressure washers and yard tools 14 inch 40v brushless string trimmer 3ah battery charger included

If you have a large yard or tough weeds, the Greenworks 14-Inch 40V Brushless String Trimmer with a 3AH 40-watt battery and charger is a better investment than a lesser trimmer. There are plenty of 20V cordless trimmers with shorter, single-line cutting swaths. For trimming larger yards with more power without resorting to gasoline engines or awkward electric extension power cords, this 40v battery-powered Greenworks trimmer with its 14-inch dual line trimming capability is what you need. A single battery provides up to 30 minutes of active trimming time.

Regularly priced $220, the Greenworks 14-Inch 40V Brushless String Trimmer with both the 3AH battery and charger included is reduced to $150 for today only. If you’re shopping for a powerful yard trimmer, this could be the best time to buy this unit.

Greenworks 21-Inch 40V Brushless Push Mower, 6AH Battery and Charger Included — $135 off

1 of 2
amazon deals on greenworks pressure washers and yard tools 21 inch 40v brushless push mower 6ah battery charger included m 21
amazon deals on greenworks pressure washers and yard tools 21 inch 40v brushless push mower 6ah battery charger included m 21

The Greenworks 21-inch 40V brushless push mower comes with a 6AH battery and charger. You can discharge clippings in a rear bag, to the side, or mulch right where you cut it. If you’re going to use a push mower, 21 inches is an optimal size; wider mowers are heavy and unwieldy and narrower mowers take longer to do the job. This mower has dual battery ports so you can keep a spare charged battery handy while the other battery powers the mower.

Ordinarily $435, the Greenworks 21-Inch 40V Brushless Push Mower with a 6AH battery and charger is deeply discounted to $300 during for this sale. If you want a cordless electric mower for a medium-to-large yard, this is an excellent opportunity with a compelling price.

Greenworks 24-Inch 40V Cordless Hedge Trimmer — $60 off

1 of 2
amazon deals on greenworks pressure washers and yard tools 24 inch 40v cordless hedge trimmer 1
amazon deals on greenworks pressure washers and yard tools 24 inch 40v cordless hedge trimmer 2

Hedge trimmers that are too short or under-powered can turn what should be a quick job into an arduous chore. The Greenworks 24-Inch 40V Cordless Hedge Trimmer is long enough and has enough power for most residential yards. The cutting blades can handle 0.75-inch thick stems and small branches which helps you keep going without resorting to another tool. The rear handle rotates, so you won’t find yourself hold this hedge trimmer at odd and awkward angles to get the job done.

Instead of its usual $190 price, Amazon cut the Greenworks 24-Inch 40V Cordless Hedge Trimmer to just $130 during this one-day sale. If you want a powerful trimmer that’s comfortable to use at a substantial saving, act soon because this deal ends at 11:59 p.m. PT.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Here are the best same-day flower-delivery sites for Mother's Day
Google I/O: Android Q aims to bring app permissions firmly under control
