The Ninja Foodi multicooker gets a steep $80 price cut on Amazon

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon took a healthy chunk off the price of the Ninja OP302 Foodi Cooker, Steamer and Air.Proving that Instant Pot isn’t the only capable multi-purpose cooker, the heavy-duty, multi-function Ninja OP302 Foodi morphs from pressure cooking to air frying, crisping, steaming, slow cooking, and even dehydrating. Amazon just sliced $80 off the price.

The Ninja OP302 Foodi has a 6.5-quart ceramic-coated nonstick finish pot large enough for a roast. Nonstick finishes are not all the same. Ninja’s nonstick ceramic surface is PTFE/PFOA-free. That means there is no fluoropolymer plastic or perfluorooctanoic acid in the nonstick coating — concerns have been raised about the health effects of both. Ceramic non-stick coatings are referred to as “healthy cookware” by people worried about what’s in nonstick surfaces.

The Ninja Foodi comes with two lids, one for pressure cooking and the other for air frying. There’s also a 4-quart cooking and crisping basket, once again with a ceramic nonstick surface. The basket is large enough to air fry a 5-pound chicken or three pounds of French fries.

When you use the Ninja Foodi’s various functions together to prepare a meal, you can save time and still turn out mouth-watering results, according to Ninja. For example, you can skip the thawing of frozen food and use the pressure cooker to cook frozen ingredients thoroughly and evenly and then finish the dish in the crisping lid to brown the outside and lock in the flavor.

Other Ninja Foodi models such as the similar OP301, don’t include the OP302’s dehydrator. Use this feature to dry out fruit for healthy snacks or to make your own jerky.

The Ninja brand is an Amazon customer favorite. More than 400 people who bought and wrote reviews for the Ninja OP302 Foodi gave it an average 4.6 rating on a 5-point scale. Customers were particularly favorably impressed with the Ninja’s versatility and safety features. According to Ninja, the Foodi has 14 levels of safety and is Underwriter Labs (UL) certified.

Normally priced $280, the Ninja OP302 Foodi Cooker, Steamer, and Air Fryer is $200 during this sale. If you want a sturdy countertop appliance with enough versatility to provide an endless number of ways to prepare your favorite foods, take advantage of the sale to purchase this customer-favorite multifunction cooker at an awesome price.

