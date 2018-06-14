The Amazon Father’s Day Sale discounts Echo, Fire, Kindle, and Cloud products

Share

Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 17, and Amazon is knocking down prices on many of its house brand products. And whether you’re buying for your father or yourself, you can save on many Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Tablet, Kindle, and Cloud Cam electronics until 11:59 p.m. EST on June 16.

We picked select items from each brand, but if what you want isn’t here, check out the Amazon Device Deals page to see the entire selection. If you want to get free Prime shipping in time for Father’s Day you’ll need to order by or before 11:59 p.m Thursday, June 14.

Amazon Echo

If you want to introduce Dad to Amazon’s Alexa smart voice assistant, here’s a chance to start at less than full retail. And if you’ve wanted to add additional Alexa devices to your own home, this sale comes at a good time. Amazon often discounts Echo products individually, but this sale includes a wide selection of Alexa-connected devices.

Echo Dot: list price $50, sale price $40, save 20 percent

The Amazon Echo was the first Alexa device, but the much lower-priced Echo Dot introduced Alexa to millions of people and is easily the best-selling smart home voice assistant device. Many people choose to have multiple Dots in their home for easier access. Use the Dot to ask Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, answer questions, or read the news.

Amazon Echo (2nd generation): list price $100, sale price $80, save 20 percent

The Amazon Echo was the original Alexa device and still has the best audio output. Echo originally sold for as much as $200, but the smart speaker continues to add features while Amazon reduces the price. If you want good sounding music, the Echo is less expensive and in most cases sounds better than buying a Dot and a separate Bluetooth speaker.

Echo Spot 2-Pack: list price $260, sale price $220, save $40

The Echo Spot is an Echo Dot with a color display. Make video calls, see your calendar, view photos, watch news flashes, or even check out video clips from a Cloud Cam security camera, all controlled by Alexa. Amazon isn’t discounting single Echo Spot purchases, but buy two, and you and a friend can both save.

Echo Show: list price $230, sale price $150, save 35 percent

Move up to the Echo Show from the Echo Spot, and you’ll gain a larger display and dual speakers with Dolby processing. The Echo Show is the most capable Echo device and also has the greatest dollar savings with the $80 price cut for Father’s Day.

Amazon Tap: list price $130, sale price $100, save 23 percent

The tap-responsive Amazon Tap is a battery-powered, portable Echo with up to nine hours of continuous playback per charge. Go hands-free to control the Tap with Alexa and enjoy the dual stereo speakers with Dolby processing.

Fire TV

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: list price $40, sale price $30, save 25 percent

You don’t need to buy a smart TV, just add the smarts you want with the two-piece Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. Tell Alexa what you want on the remote control and select from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more. As more of us cut the cable for conventional television access, additional content accessible with Fire TV makes us wish we made the break earlier.

Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote: list price $70, sale price $50, save 29 percent

Add 4K Ultra HD and HDR video, Dolby Atmos support, and a quad-core processor to the Fire TV Stick and that defines the Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Remote. For just $20 more than the TV Stick (based on sales prices), you’ll get significantly upgraded video, audio, and overall speed for faster response and smoother video play.

Fire Tablet

Fire 7 Tablet: list price $50, sale price $40, save 20 percent

The Fire 7 Tablet has 8 GB of storage, a 7-inch diagonal color display, and includes Amazon Alexa voice control. This versatile tablet runs up to 8 hours on a full battery charge so you can check email and social media, watch streamed video content, read books, listen to music, and even watch downloaded videos with a Prime membership. All for 40 bucks!

Fire HD 8 Tablet: list price $80, sale price $60, save 25 percent

For just $20 more than the Fire 7 Tablet (sale prices), the Fire HD 8 Tablet adds an 8-inch, HD screen, twice the internal storage space, and up to 12 hours of battery life per charge. You don’t need the higher quality, but for only twenty dollars more, chances are you’ll want it — or want it for dad.

Kindle Readers

Kindle: list price $80, sale price $60, save 25 percent

The classic Kindle E-reader keeps getting thinner and lighter. Wi-Fi connections for library access and Bluetooth wireless for listening to Audible audiobooks on Bluetooth speakers or headphones make reading and listening convenient and easy any time, any place.

Kindle Paperwhite: list price $120, sale price $100, save 17 percent

With a battery that lasts for weeks and a higher resolution screen than the standard model, the Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader also has a built-in adjustable light so you can read 24/7.

Cloud Cam

Amazon Cloud Cam: list price $120, sale price $100, save 17 percent

The 1080p full HD video Cloud Cam has two-way audio, always-ready motion detection, infrared night vision, and Alexa voice control. You can download and share captured video clips and also watch them on Fire TV, Fire tablets, Echo Show, Echo Spot, or a dedicated website.

Buy 3 Cloud Cams: list price $360, sale price $290, save $70

If one Cloud Cam is a good thing, three can be better if you want them to cover multiple areas in your home, or if you buy a 3-pack to split with friends and save more than when you buy a single.