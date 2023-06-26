 Skip to main content
Wired or battery-operated, this Arlo video doorbell is $50 off

If you want to protect your home with a video doorbell but you’d like to see alternatives to Ring Video Doorbell deals, then you should check out Best Buy’s offer for the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell. From $150, the security device is down to an even more affordable $100. We’re not sure if you can get the $50 discount anywhere else, and there’s no information on how long it will remain online. Purchase the video doorbell right now so that you can get it for much cheaper than usual, especially if you’re thinking about buying more than one.

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell

The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell is a no-fuss device that lets you decide how you want to install it. You can choose to have it hardwired if you already have an existing wired doorbell, or you can go with a rechargeable battery so you won’t have to deal with wires. Once it’s installed, you’ll just have to connect it to your home’s Wi-Fi network to access its features, and it works with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung’s SmartThings to link up with the rest of your smart home setup.

You can get most of the features that you’d expect from a video doorbell with the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, including notifications sent to your smartphone or tablet when it detects motions, the ability to watch live streaming video through its camera, two-way communication with whoever’s outside your door, and night vision to be able to still see clearly when it’s dark. However, what got it into our list of the best video doorbells is its 1:1 aspect ratio, which shows you ample viewing space to see packages left on your porch and the faces of anyone pressing the button, unlike other video doorbells that give distorted, fish-eye looking video.

Equipping your home with an Arlo Essential Video Doorbell or two will give you peace of mind as it will help protect your family. It will be easier to afford multiples if you take advantage of Best Buy’s $50 discount, which brings the video doorbell’s price down to just $100 from $150 originally. You’re going to want to hurry with your purchase though as the bargain may end at any moment. Afterwards, you should also check out our roundup of the best home security cameras if you want an additional layer of security.

