Digital Trends
Smart Home

Arlo pulls its 4K security camera from shelves to fix glaring problems

Patrick Hearn
By

Higher resolution means better security. It’s the reason why people want 1080p livestreams and recordings instead of 720p and why 4K cameras are all the rage now. Arlo generated a lot of excitement at CES 2019 when it announced the Arlo Ultra, a 4K home security camera, but it has been met with a wave of customer dissatisfaction after release. The units went on sale at Best Buy a short time after the camera was announced, but customers experienced connectivity issues and shorter-than-expected battery life. In the most severe cases, the stream did not meet the promised 4K resolution.

Arlo reacted to the complaints by releasing a wave of firmware updates; four of them, in fact. Customers received an update on January 15, 20, 29, and 30. The companion base station that comes with the camera also received three updates on January 15, 17, and 30. Unfortunately, while these firmware updates helped with some of the problems the camera faced, they did not fully correct them.

Arlo has decided to pull the cameras from store shelves until the problems are completely resolved. The improvements from the firmware suggest it is mostly a software problem rather than one based in hardware, which is both good and bad. A hardware problem might require a complete rebuild to resolve, but software bugs can be worked out over time.

The Arlo Ultra was due for wider release in late January, but now Best Buy lists the camera as “coming soon.” Amazon lists its release date as March 17, although Arlo has not released an official statement on when it plans to once more release the security cameras for sale.

An Arlo spokesperson told Digital Trends, “You can still buy Ultra today in certain retail outlets like Best Buy. As we do with all our products and knowing that Ultra is a leading technology product with a lot of new innovations, we did extensive testing before deployment. After end-user sales began, we found some performance challenges in certain user environments and have been releasing firmware upgrades to solve these challenges. We feel we have largely solved the issue, and are now seeing positive feedback on the forums from users in these environments.”

Arlo has a great reputation among consumers, which hopefully means these problems will be straightened out and customers will soon have a reliable, affordable 4K security camera.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Consumer Reports pulls its Dyson stick vacuum recommendation
google assistant available in nest secure guard
Smart Home

Now you can talk to Google Assistant with Nest Secure to keep your home safe

Google announced a familiar feature that's new for the Nest Secure home security system. Nest Secure customers will be able to talk to Google Assistant on the Nest Guard central control unit.
Posted By Bruce Brown
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best vacuums shark navigator liftawaypro
Smart Home

Getting down to the nitty-gritty: The best vacuums you can buy

Our expert reviewers took some vacuum cleaners for a spin to see which worked best. Whether you're looking for a traditional upright, stick, or robot vacuum, check out our picks for the best vacuums on the market.
Posted By Erika Rawes
resideo smart thermostats lose connectivity thermostat
Smart Home

Resideo smart home thermostats lost remote function during winter cold

Honeywell's Resideo brand smart home thermostats may continue to have connectivity issues through February. According to the company, customers can control the thermostats locally and homeowner-created schedules still work,
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more kasa wi fi light switch
Smart Home

Want smart lights? Here's how to install a smart light switch

Thinking of making your home smart? If you know the steps, installing a smart light switch is a DIY project you can complete in a few hours. Here’s our guide on how to install a smart light switch.
Posted By Erika Rawes
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Deals

Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Apple HomePod get generous discounts

Amazon and Walmart are both offering generous discounts on smart home bundles, speakers, and displays right now. With discounts up to $65, now is a great time to add a little extra smart to your home.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
nest homekit camera indoor smart apartment header
News

Family tormented with racial slurs and taunts through hacked Nest camera

Hackers hijacked a Nest camera and used it to taunt an Illinois family, shouting racial slurs and insults at them. They also managed to hijack the Nest thermostat and turn the temperature up to 90 degrees.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
how to pre order new amazon echo devices dot 2018
Smart Home

Should you spend more on an Echo, or just buy an Echo Dot?

Amazon Echo vs. Dot: Having Alexa answer your questions is nothing short of futuristic, but which device should you get? There are some big differences between the two, especially in size, sound, and cost.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Apple Homepod
Smart Home

Apple HomePod falls far short of Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers

Apple's HomePod has superior audio and protects conversations, but the HomePod is way behind Amazon Echo and Google Home, says a new report. Computer Intelligence Research Partners says the HomePod's high price is a significant factor.
Posted By Bruce Brown
heart health intelligence toilet seat on 2018
Emerging Tech

Smart toilet seat is flush with possibilities to monitor patients’ health

Researchers from the Rochester Institute of Technology have developed a smart toilet seat that can monitor the heart health of users during their time spent sitting on it. It could prove to be as effective as some hospital monitoring…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung cyclone v10 absolute cordless stick vacuum 5
Smart Home

Consumer Reports pulls its Dyson stick vacuum recommendation

Consumer Reports removed all Dyson stick vacuum cleaners from its recommended products list due to reliability problems. The consumer product testing group found nearly half of Dyson stick vacs break within five years.
Posted By Bruce Brown
new siriusxm subscribers get echo dot amazon 3rd gen
Smart Home

The Echo Dot is sold out until early March at Amazon and Target

The Amazon Echo Dot is the most popular of the Alexa-enabled devices. It's so popular, in fact, that it's sold out until early March on both Amazon and Target, with only limited availability at Best Buy.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung outdoor cam digital wired security camera with night vision 4
Smart Home

Amid security breaches, Nest urges customers to use stronger passwords

Hackers logged into Nest customers' accounts and spied on them in their own home, and the company's official response is for customers to use stronger passwords and enable two-factor authentication.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
jc penney no longer sells appliances in stores penny
Smart Home

J.C. Penney will no longer sell appliances or furniture in its stores

J.C. Penney is removing appliances from its stores and switching furniture sales to online-only purchases in order to bring back more traditional products and improve the overall shopping experience.
Posted By Patrick Hearn