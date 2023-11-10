 Skip to main content
There’s a big early Black Friday sale on blood pressure monitors

Black Friday is a great time to save on tech as the holidays approach. Early Black Friday deals have already started to commence at several retailers, with all sorts of smart home devices seeing discounts. Blood pressure monitors are among them, and several make great competition for the best blood pressure monitors. Having a blood pressure monitor around the house can be beneficial, and right now it can help you land some savings. In fact, these early Black Friday deals are offering some of the best blood pressure monitor deals of the year, and we’ve tracked them all down.

Best blood pressure monitor Black Friday deal

Omron 5 Series upper arm blood pressure monitor — $55, was $78

The Omron 5 Series upper arm blood pressure monitor against a white background.
Omron

While the best fitness trackers can go a long way in helping you track your stats, they can only go so far. Maintaining good health includes maintaining the right blood pressure. Omron makes highly-rated blood pressure monitors to help you do so, with several different models available at several different price points. The Omron 5 Series offers some good middle ground value. It has advanced accuracy technology, and it can connect to the Omron Connect app on either Android or iOS devices. It’s capable of indicating hypertension, monitoring pulse, monitoring heartbeat, and keeping track of changes in your blood pressure. The Omron 5 Series blood pressure monitor measures five times more data points for consistent, precise blood pressure readings, making it a great option to keep around the house.

More blood pressure monitor Black Friday deals

Middle-age man wearing the QardioArm Blood Pressure Monitor
Qardio / Qardio

But there are plenty of other blood pressure monitor deals to choose from right now, as Black Friday isn’t missing a beat. If you’re willing to spend a little more you can land you a quality smart blood pressure monitor like Withings BPM Connect smart blood pressure monitor, or you can simply kick back and save with brands like Beurer, iHealth, and Homedics.

  • Beurer upper arm blood pressure monitor —
  • Beurer wrist blood pressure monitor —
  • Omron 3 Series blood pressure monitor —
  • Mobi smart blood pressure monitor —
  • Homedics 500 Series blood pressure monitor —
  • iHealth Track smart blood pressure monitor —
  • Omron 7 Series upper arm blood pressure monitor —
  • Omron Evolv wireless blood pressure monitor —
  • Withings BPM Connect smart blood pressure monitor —

