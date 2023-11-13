The best coffee maker Black Friday deals happening now

We’ve pulled a list of the best Black Friday deals on coffee makers available right now. We’ve pulled some options for single-serve, coffee pots, espresso and a combination. Our favorite deal currently available is on the Cuisinart Coffee Center, but keep reading to see some other great options available today.

Best coffee maker Black Friday deal

Our favorite coffee maker deals right now is this Cuisinart Coffee Center. It’s on sale for $176 after a $54 discount from its original price of $230 at Best Buy. Cuisinart is a quality home appliance brand that you know you can trust, and this option includes everything you could want to make a standard cup of coffee. Let’s dig in to its features.

The Cuisinart Coffee Center lets you do everything you could need for a standard cup of coffee. Let’s start at the beginning. You have a bag of whole coffee beans, the best way to store them. You can grind them right in the top of this Cuisinart. No more fuddling with a separate grinder, which saves space on your countertop and makes zero mess, compared to pouring the ground coffee from a grinder to a filter. Once you’ve ground your beans, you can set the coffee to brew into the carafe. This machine has a built in charcoal filter for your water too. There’s a bold mode and a regular mode, so you can decide how strong you want your coffee. The carafe brews up to 12 cups.

If you’re more of a quick hits, single serve coffee drinker, you have that option too. This Cuisinart has a built in single-serve option that accepts standard K-Cups. You can brew a single serving of 8, 10 or 12 ounces. This whole system is programmable, so you can set it to start brewing your coffee before you even wake up in the morning.

More coffee maker Black Friday deals we love

We like the option above because it’s both a single-serving brewer and a full coffee maker. There are so many more options though. If you just need one or the other, you can save a ton of cash. If you need something fancier, like an espresso maker or a milk frother, there are plenty of sales on those appliances too.

