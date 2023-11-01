Best cordless vacuum deals: Get a Dyson-style vac for $89

A cordless vacuum is becoming a necessity for most families as it’s one of the easiest ways of cleaning your home. These machines will allow you to move from room to room without having to unplug each time, and they’ll also let you reach every nook and cranny. If you think it’s time to buy one, we’ve gathered some of the best cordless vacuum deals below, including Dyson cordless vacuums and cheaper alternatives. You’ll have to act fast though, as we don’t think these discounts will last for long.

Black+Decker Powerseries+ 16V Max — $89, was $100

Black+Decker Powerseries+ 16V Max works great on all floor types, and you don’t have to activate any special modes to make it happen. It has an auto-detect function that automatically adjusts suction power when you switch surfaces. It has an LED light to help you see crumbs on the ground, and an anti-tangle brush bar to deal with pet hair. The cordless vacuum also has a freestanding design, meaning it will balance on the floor attachment without leaning on a wall, making it easy to store.

Wyze Cordless Vacuum — $98, was $150

The Wyze Cordless Vacuum is equipped with a brushless 20,000Pa digital motor, plus another motor in the brush head with 9,500RPM of power. The brush head also features LED lights that will illuminate darker areas. The cordless vacuum will be able to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, as well as pet hair, with its three speed options, and it can last up to 40 minutes on a single charge.

Shark IX141 Pet — $150, was $260

The Shark IX141 Pet cordless vacuum is another option for dog and cat owners, as its powerful suction can pick up fur, dirt, and debris from hard floors and carpets. With its low-profile design, it can easily clean tight spaces such as the gaps beneath furniture, and it’s equipped with a battery that can run for up to 40 minutes on a single charge when in standard mode. You can use the cordless vacuum as a handheld vacuum for above-floor cleaning, and it comes with an XL dust cap with Shark’s CleanTouch Dirt Ejector so you won’t get your hands dirty when cleaning up.

LG CordZero — $300, was $450

The LG CordZero comes with a portable charging stand that you can set up anywhere without requiring you to drill holes into your wall, and it can run up to 40 minutes from a full charge. Operating it is easy — just a single touch is required to turn it on and off, and to choose between the different power levels. The cordless vacuum comes with an adjustable telescopic wand for more flexibility while cleaning, the ability to switch to handheld mode, and removable filters that you can wash when necessary.

Dyson V11 — $400, was $570

The Dyson V11 is capable of cleaning your entire home easily and efficiently with its powerful motor and a run time of up to 60 minutes on a full charge. The LCD screen will show you its different power modes, remaining run time, and maintenance alerts, and it comes with several accessories for cleaning different surface types and areas. The cordless vacuum can easily switch to a handheld vacuum, and it offers an advanced whole-machine filtration system.

Dyson V15 Detect Extra — $600, was $800

You’ll find most of the features that have made Dyson vacuum cleaners so popular in the Dyson V15 Detect, including the Dyson DLS technology that automatically adjusts suction depending on the debris level and floor type to maximize its run time of up to 60 minutes, an advanced whole-machine filtration system, and the ability to convert to a handheld vacuum. However, the Dyson V15 Detect also features a laser that will reveal hidden dust on hard floors, to make sure that you get them all.

