4 dorm room appliances you must buy (and 4 you'll just really want)

One of the hardest things about packing for college is deciding which appliances you need to have in your dorm room. When space and money are limited, something has to give. Which is more important: A mini fridge or a microwave? A coffee machine or an iron? After deciding which appliances you need and want, what about cost? To help you in your search for the best, affordable dorm room appliances, we have created a list of the best dorm room appliances under $100. And because there’s always room for a little luxury, we also threw in some appliances that are just nice to have.
Must-have appliances
Mini Fridge – Midea WHS-65L Compact Fridge ($85)
Sure, your dorm may have a communal refrigerator, but good luck with your leftover pizza surviving Saturday night. A mini fridge is a safe refuge for on-hand favorites like fruit, leftovers, and ice cream. At 18 inches tall and 19 inches wide, you can fit the Midea Compact Fridge even in a small, cramped dorm room. The tiny freezer is only big enough for some ice cubes or an ice cream sandwich, but if that’s enough for you, it’s perfect for cooling drinks and keeping leftovers.
Microwave – Danby DMW7700BLDB Microwave Oven ($52)
A fridge will keep that leftover mac and cheese cold, but we’re guessing you don’t want to eat it that way. Enter the microwave. The 700-watt Danby DMW7700BLDB features 10 different power levels, one-touch cooking, a turntable, and an oven light. At under 18 inches wide, it should sit perfectly on top of a mini fridge, saving space for drawers that hold your clothes and other college necessities.
Coffee Machine – Keurig K55 Single Serve Programmable K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker ($80)
When you’re studying for an exam and it is too late to head over to a coffee shop, or you just don’t have the time to spare, having a coffee machine in your dorm room is key. The Keurig K55 is an easily programmable coffee maker that takes K-Cup pods, which are also easy to store. This Keurig is only 13.3 inches high and 9.8 inches wide, allowing it to fit into smaller spaces. The 48-ounce water reservoir lets you brew up to six cups of coffee, tea, or hot cocoa, without having to run down the hall to refill the water reservoir. An auto-off feature helps save energy by turning off after two hours. Coffee is a necessary part of keeping your brain awake during long study sessions, and the Keurig K55 makes it easy to get your fix.
Hot Water Kettle – Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp ($75)
Whether you want a cup of tea, a bowl of oatmeal, or a cup of noodles, the Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp tea kettle will get you the hot water you need, fast, without taking up a lot of room. This 1.7-liter electric kettle heats up water efficiently and can be removed from its base for cord-free use. It has six preset heat settings for easy use and keeps water warm for up to 30 minutes.
Nice-to-have appliances
Humidifier – Pure Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier ($40)
Whether you move to a location that is drier than you’re used to, or just live in a dorm with forced-air heating, a humidifier can make you a lot more comfortable. The Pure Ultrasonic is compact, easily fits on a desk or shelf, and offers a 360-degree nozzle so you can direct the mist in any direction. Automatic shut-off when the tank empties prevents any harm coming to the device once the water runs out. The only down side to this humidifier is the upkeep: You need to clean it once a week, but it comes with a cleaning brush.
Popcorn Popper – Presto 04820 PopLite Hot Air Popper ($24)
Save yourself from the Freshman Fifteen by making homemade, air-popped popcorn, which has fewer calories than the greasy microwave stuff. And on movie nights, the sound and smell of a popcorn popper will bring the entire hallway to your door. Fortunately, the Presto Air Popper can make up to 18 cups of popcorn in less than two and a half minutes, so there will be plenty to share.
Clothing Steamer – Adtopco Travel Garment Steamer ($15)
When you grab a shirt up out of your dresser to wear only to discover it’s all wrinkled, reach for this. The Travel Garment Steamer by Adtopco heats up and is ready for use in 60 seconds, and is good to use for up to 9 to 10 minutes. It doesn’t take up much room, and has an automatic shut-off safety feature when the water runs out. Whether you have a class presentation to give, or a formal event to attend, this is an inexpensive way to look nice in wrinkle-free clothing.
Toolbox – Apollo Tools 138-Pc. Household Tool Kit ($30)
No, it’s not an appliance, but basic tools are useful to have around the dorm, and not something most people think of bringing with them to college. The Apollo Tools Household Tool Kit includes scissors, a screwdriver, a hammer, a measuring tape, clips, a wrench, and more. Whether you need to put together an Ikea couch, or a friend down the hall needs to hang something on their wall, this handy tool kit has the tools you need.
