4 dorm room appliances you must buy (and 4 you'll just really want)

One of the hardest things about packing for college is deciding which appliances you need to have in your dorm room. When space and money are limited, something has to give. Which is more important: A mini fridge or a microwave? A coffee machine or an iron? After deciding which appliances you need and want, what about cost? To help you in your search for the best, affordable dorm room appliances, we have created a list of the best dorm room appliances under $100. And because there’s always room for a little luxury, we also threw in some appliances that are just nice to have.

Mini Fridge – Midea WHS-65L Compact Fridge ($85) Sure, your dorm may have a communal refrigerator, but good luck with your leftover pizza surviving Saturday night. A mini fridge is a safe refuge for on-hand favorites like fruit, leftovers, and ice cream. At 18 inches tall and 19 inches wide, you can fit the Midea Compact Fridge even in a small, cramped dorm room. The tiny freezer is only big enough for some ice cubes or an ice cream sandwich, but if that’s enough for you, it’s perfect for cooling drinks and keeping leftovers. Read about our favorite mini fridges Buy one now from:

Walmart

Microwave – Danby DMW7700BLDB Microwave Oven ($52) A fridge will keep that leftover mac and cheese cold, but we’re guessing you don’t want to eat it that way. Enter the microwave. The 700-watt Danby DMW7700BLDB features 10 different power levels, one-touch cooking, a turntable, and an oven light. At under 18 inches wide, it should sit perfectly on top of a mini fridge, saving space for drawers that hold your clothes and other college necessities. Read about our favorite microwaves Buy one now from:

Amazon

Coffee Machine – Keurig K55 Single Serve Programmable K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker ($80) When you’re studying for an exam and it is too late to head over to a coffee shop, or you just don’t have the time to spare, having a coffee machine in your dorm room is key. The Keurig K55 is an easily programmable coffee maker that takes K-Cup pods, which are also easy to store. This Keurig is only 13.3 inches high and 9.8 inches wide, allowing it to fit into smaller spaces. The 48-ounce water reservoir lets you brew up to six cups of coffee, tea, or hot cocoa, without having to run down the hall to refill the water reservoir. An auto-off feature helps save energy by turning off after two hours. Coffee is a necessary part of keeping your brain awake during long study sessions, and the Keurig K55 makes it easy to get your fix. Read about our favorite coffee makers Buy one now from:

Amazon