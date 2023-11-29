Dyson is a popular name when it comes to household tech, and while it may be most well known for the best Dyson vacuums, there are some other products to shop than Dyson cordless vacuum deals when it comes to landing some savings. The Dyson Airwrap, the Dyson Airstrait, and the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer are all popular grooming devices that Dyson has brought its forward-minded designs and technology to. There aren’t a lot of deals on these Dyson products to take advantage of right now, but there are a few ways to save for the holidays. We’ve tracked them down, so read onward for more details.

Best Dyson Airwrap deals

The Dyson Airwrap is a multi-styler you can use to curl, shape, and style your hair. It’s able to do these things without needing to use extreme heat, which is healthier for your hair. The Airwrap is engineered for multiple hair types and styles. It dries and styes simultaneously, allowing you to quickly take your hair from wet to damp. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member to land a deal on the Dyson Airwrap right now.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler —

Best Dyson Airstrait deals

The Dyson Airstrait is another haircare option that’s able to dry your hair while it straightens it. It does this without the need for hot plates, which minimizes heat damage to your hair. It’s packed with the latest Dyson technology, which includes a Hyperdymium motor that has 13 blades and propels almost 12 liters of air through the machine per second. This is another Dyson product that’s tough to find a deal on right now, but if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Member you can save $100.

Dyson Airstrait straightener —

Best Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer deals

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is probably Dyson’s most popular haircare product. It’s been around for quite awhile now, and it’s currently seeing a pretty good holiday discount. These Supersonic Hair Dryer deals are available to everyone, so if you’re looking for a way to efficiently dry your hair with all of the benefits of Dyson technology, click now to gather your savings.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer —

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished) —

Editors' Recommendations