 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Dyson Hair Dryer, Airwrap, and AirStrait deals for the holidays

Andrew Morrisey
By

Dyson is a popular name when it comes to household tech, and while it may be most well known for the best Dyson vacuums, there are some other products to shop than Dyson cordless vacuum deals when it comes to landing some savings. The Dyson Airwrap, the Dyson Airstrait, and the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer are all popular grooming devices that Dyson has brought its forward-minded designs and technology to. There aren’t a lot of deals on these Dyson products to take advantage of right now, but there are a few ways to save for the holidays. We’ve tracked them down, so read onward for more details.

Best Dyson Airwrap deals

A woman using the Dyson Airwrap. Black and white image.
Dyson

The Dyson Airwrap is a multi-styler you can use to curl, shape, and style your hair. It’s able to do these things without needing to use extreme heat, which is healthier for your hair. The Airwrap is engineered for multiple hair types and styles. It dries and styes simultaneously, allowing you to quickly take your hair from wet to damp. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member to land a deal on the Dyson Airwrap right now.

  • Dyson Airwrap multi-styler —

Best Dyson Airstrait deals

The Dyson Airstrait straightener in use.
Dyson

The Dyson Airstrait is another haircare option that’s able to dry your hair while it straightens it. It does this without the need for hot plates, which minimizes heat damage to your hair. It’s packed with the latest Dyson technology, which includes a Hyperdymium motor that has 13 blades and propels almost 12 liters of air through the machine per second. This is another Dyson product that’s tough to find a deal on right now, but if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Member you can save $100.

  • Dyson Airstrait straightener —

Best Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer deals

A woman dries her hair with the Dyson Supersonic.
Dyson

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is probably Dyson’s most popular haircare product. It’s been around for quite awhile now, and it’s currently seeing a pretty good holiday discount. These Supersonic Hair Dryer deals are available to everyone, so if you’re looking for a way to efficiently dry your hair with all of the benefits of Dyson technology, click now to gather your savings.

  • Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer —
  • Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished) —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
The best Black Friday washer and dryer bundle deals happening now
Samsung 4.5-cubic foot smart front load washer and 7.5-cubic foot smart electric dryer in a kitchen with light green cabinets.

Aside from TVs, the products most commonly associated with Black Friday deals are appliances like washers and dryers. There's something about massive warehouse sales that invoke brand new appliances. We've pulled a list of the best options from retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, and well as individual manufacturers like LG and Samsung. Some of these deals include products from the best washing machines and the best dryers.
Best LG washer & dryer Black Friday deals

LG is one of the most well-known names in electronics. It makes devices from TVs to smartphones, but its home appliances are perhaps its most impressive lineup. LG has a lot to offer when it comes to washer and dryer bundles. It makes a lot of different models of varying capacities, and it offers some of the most cutting edge washing and drying smart features as well.

Read more
Get a washer or dryer from $579 in Samsung’s Black Friday sale
Samsung 4.5-cubic foot smart front load washer and 7.5-cubic foot smart electric dryer in a kitchen with light green cabinets.

The current Black Friday deals have a lot of savings to offer, and some of the best Black Friday washer & dryer bundle deals are hard to pass up if you’re looking to add to your smart home. But a washer and dryer bundle isn’t always the best option for everyone, as many people may simply be looking for a washer or a dryer. Samsung’s Black Friday sale sees a lot of washer and dryer models discounted individually, with prices starting as low as $579 and savings of more than $550 available on individual appliances.

Why you should shop the Samsung Black Friday washer and dryer sale
If you’re in the market for a new washer, Samsung is a great brand to consider, as it regular places models among the best washing machines. Savings are at the forefront in this Samsung Black Friday sale, with a popular washer like the Samsung Bespoke 5.3-cubic feet washer

Read more
This Samsung washer and dryer bundle is one of the best Black Friday deals
Samsung Washer and Dryer in a house.

If you have a big family or just tend to let the laundry pile grow for several weeks at a time, then going for Samsung's large capacity front-loading washer & dryer bundle makes a lot of sense. That's especially true if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone or other Samsung device that puts you in the Samsung ecosystem since you can integrate the dryer and washer into Smart Things. Even though Samsung devices tend to be quite expensive, there are still some great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of, like this washer & dryer set from Samsung that's going for $1,298 instead of $2,098. That's a substantial $800 discount and well worth taking advantage of before the deal expires.

Why you should buy the Samsung washer & dryer bundle
Starting with the front-loading washer, it has a rather large 4.5 cubic foot capacity and comes with a speed wash mode that can finish all your laundry in about 28 minutes, which is pretty fast, although not super economical.  It also has a gamut of other features, such as steaming to help with stain removal, a self-cleaning mode meant to be run every 40 cycles, and an anti-microbial coating that keeps the inside safe from lingering smells. You can also connect it to the Smart Things app, which lets you check things like energy usage and how the cycle is going, and even start a cycle remotely, which is pretty neat.

Read more