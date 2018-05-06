The best gas grills for your summer (and spring and fall) barbecues

Share

The weather is officially warming, and barbecue season is just around the corner. We can just smell those seared ribeyes and taste those juicy burgers. Are you itching to show off your grill skills at that Fourth of July potluck or block party, but don’t know which gas grill will suit your needs the best? We’ve done the research for you and rounded up the best gas grills on the market right now. They are listed here in ascending price. Follow this guide as well as our grilling gadgets guide, and you’re sure to be the hit of the summer. Just make sure you have enough ribs to feed all those hungry mouths.

Char-Broil Performance Cart Liquid Propane Gas Grill ($193)

Looking for a gas grill that’s great to use but easy on the pocketbook? One of the best affordable grills on the market is this four-burner, 36,000-BTU gas grill from Char-Broil. This grill comes with 475 square inches of primary cooking space, as well as an additional 175 square inches of secondary space. The porcelain-coated cast-iron grates will give you those perfect sear marks. The lid, handle, and control panel are stainless steel, giving the grill a sleek look and extra durability.

The lid also has a temperature gauge mounted right in, giving you extra control of the heat. The grease pan is removable, allowing for an easy and straight-forward clean-up process. You can also keep tools and accessories on the large side shelves, which also act as work and prep space. An electronic ignition gives you quick start-ups, so you don’t have to wait around for ages for the grill to warm up. After all, ravenous burger-lovers are waiting!

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Dyna-Glo Smart Space Living Gas Grill ($203)

This grill offers great results for the price. It comes with 390 square inches of primary cooking space (507 square inches of total cooking space), as well as porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates for maximum heat retention and flavor. The straight burners are made of commercial-grade stainless steel, so you can be sure the grill will stand the test of time, allowing you to host memorable barbecues for years to come.

The grill also comes with side shelves, tool hooks, and a towel bar to give you room to put your homemade barbecue sauce, plates, and utensils. Start the grill up quickly with the push of a button when the neighbors show up uninvited. Who said throwing a killer Fourth of July barbecue has to mean breaking the bank? You can host the party of the year while still being frugal.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Weber Spirit II E-310 Gas Grill ($499)

Need a gas grill that will last through several summers of constant grilling? This Gs4 grilling system offers infinity ignition, a grease management system, and 529 square inches of cooking space that will give you more than enough space to cook for five to seven people. The grill also comes with powerful 30,000 BTU-per-hour input main burners and porcelain-enameled cast-iron cooking grates, to ensure you’ll get perfect sear marks on those beef patties.

The open cart design is user-friendly, with six tool hooks and two large wheels built right in. Best of all, the grill comes with the company’s 10-year, 100 percent Weber guarantee, so if your machine malfunctions within the decade, Weber will be able to help you out.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Weber Genesis II E-310 Gas Grill ($699)

Want to upgrade from the Weber Spirit II E-310 Gas Grill? For $200 more, you can get the Genesis model, which gives you more functionality. The Genesis has 513 square inches of cook space and an externally mounted propane tank that is easier to replace than models with under-grill tanks. Since the Genesis tank is external, this model also offers more space under the grill for storing miscellaneous grilling tools.

Like the Spirit, the Genesis also has porcelain-enameled flavorizer bars that will catch drippings and give your food a distinctive smokey flavor. In terms of performance, you’ll get similar results from the Genesis and Spirit, but the Spirit offers slightly more grill space.

Buy one now from:

Home Depot

Blaze 32-Inch 4-Burner Built-In Natural Gas Grill ($1,345)

This mid-range, commercial-style grill was designed to make your life as easy as possible while grilling. The 32-inch grill offers four 304 cast stainless steel burners, each one delivering 14,000 BTUs of power. That’s a powerful total of 56,000 BTUs across the entire surface of the grill. Use the 8mm stainless steel cooking rods to make the most of the 748 square inches of cooking space — a generous amount. When you’re done grilling up food, place them on the removable warming rack to keep them hot while you continue cooking the rest of the meal.

The grill also includes heat zone separators that help to section off different cooking zones on the cooking surface, so you can designate a meat corner, a kebab corner, a vegetable corner…you get the idea. You can even try out different flavors and cooking styles on different sections of the grill, using the separators to prevent the flavors from mixing.

Buy one now from:

BBQGuys.com Build.com

Weber Summit S-660 Built-In Natural Gas Grill With Rotisserie & Sear Burner ($2,699)

Weber makes some of the best grills on the market, but the Summit Series is surely the cream of the crop. This gas grills in this series are as highly functional as they are aesthetically pleasing. This built-in gas grill offers incredible features, such as the six stainless steel burners that produce a powerful total of 60,000 BTUs. The 9mm stainless steel rod cooking grates and Flavorizer bars retain and distribute heat effectively across the entire 624 square inches of grilling surface, so you end up with plenty of juicy flavor in those drumsticks.

While you’re cooking, keep tabs on the temperature by peeking at the temperature on the center-mounted thermometer. The stainless steel surface was designed to stand the test of time, through countless neighborhood block parties, Fourth of July bashes, and birthday celebrations. When the grill is not in use, keep accessories and tools stored inside the stainless steel doors on an interior shelf.

Buy one now from:

Home Depot BBQGuys.com

Delta Heat Grill on Cabinet with Infrared Rotisserie ($3,198)

This high-end grill comes with three 18-gauge stainless-steel U-burners and a ceramic radiant grilling system. The double-lined hood makes for maximum heat retention, and the mirror-polished accents add to the sleekness of the grill. The grill also includes an integrated infrared rotisserie burner — perfect for cooking an entire chicken for a large hungry crowd.

Interior and LED control panel lights help you see more easily, so you can stay outside grilling even after the sun has gone down. With this grill, you get 525 square inches of grilling space and 174 square inches of warming space.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Lynx Professional 36-Inch Built-In Natural Gas Grill ($4,939)

The high-end craftsmanship and impressive performance of this Lynx grill justifies the hefty price tag. This 36-inch grill is built with high-grade 304 stainless steel, designed in a way that avoids the little nooks and crannies where grease tends to collect and shorten the lifespan of a grill. The grill is also built to deflect wind, helping to ensure it vents properly and maintains a precise temperature even in the windiest of weather conditions.

The grill has a 23,000 BTU Lynx Trident adjustable infrared burner for a great sear and gentle roasting of delicate foods such as vegetables. Two additional 25,000 BTU ceramic burners distribute and retain heat evenly and consistently. To ensure safe start-up every time, the grill incorporates a hot element that is located right above the burner port. This high-end grill produces high-end results, so if you have the cash to spare, you’ll be grilling up a storm every weekend.

Buy one now from:

Build.com BBQGuys.com