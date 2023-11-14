 Skip to main content
The best KitchenAid mixer Black Friday deals (and accessories from $17)

Briley Kenney
By
The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer on a kitchen table.
KitchenAid

Ready or not, the best Black Friday deals are starting to trickle out, ahead of the major holiday shopping event. It doesn’t really matter what you’re looking for, specifically, there are so many deals and discounts that now’s probably the best time to shop. There’s almost no sense in waiting until the official Black Friday or Cyber Week, unless you’ve seen a deal you know you want. Retailers actually raise prices many times before these big sales so the discounts aren’t as good as you think they are. Speaking of deals, name brand goods are on sale at incredible prices right now, like KitchenAid stand mixers. They can take your food prep and ingredient mixing to new heights. We’ve scoured the various retailer sites to find the best of the best KitchenAid stand mixer Black Friday deals, and they’re all here in one place. Why not take a look?

Best KitchenAid stand mixer Black Friday deals

KitchenAid-Bowl-Mixer in red with food nearby
KitchenAid

Stand mixers are versatile tools that you can use to mix, blend, and concoct various ingredients for meals and food prep. KitchenAid, obviously, is a well known brand in the kitchen and cooking world and its stand mixers are known for quality and reliability.

Here are the best KitchenAid stand mixer Black Friday deals we could find:

  • KitchenAid Classic 4.5 quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer —
  • KitchenAid Artisan 5 quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer —

Best KitchenAid stand mixer accessory Black Friday deals

KitchenAid attachment
KitchenAid

Stand mixer accessories allow you to extend the usability of your stand mixer, whether for preparing new foods like pasta, making homemade ice cream, and much more.

Here are all of the best KitchenAid stand mixer accessory Black Friday deals we could find:

  • KitchenAid Quilted Fitted Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Cover —
  • KitchenAid Flex-Edge beater attachment —
  • KitchenAid ice cream maker attachment —
  • KitchenAid metal food grinder attachment —
  • KitchenAid gourmet pasta press attachment —

