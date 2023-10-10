 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day Dyson fan deals happening now

Aaron Mamiit
If you’ve always wanted to buy one of Dyson’s bladeless fans but they’ve been out of your budget, you may want to check again because you can take advantage of the discounts being offered with the return of Prime Day deals. There are lots of savings up for grabs not just from the Dyson deals in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023, but also from the sales that were launched by other retailers like Best Buy. Here are our favorite offers for Dyson fans that you can buy right now, but you need to complete your transaction quickly as we’re not sure how long they’ll remain online.

Dyson Cool Tower Fan AM07 — $270, was $370

dyson-am07-tower-fan-2
Dyson

The Dyson Cool Tower Fan AM07 features the brand’s Air Multiplier technology that amplifies the surrounding air for an uninterrupted stream that will cool you down, while smooth osicillation at a 70-degree angle will make sure that the whole room is covered. You have your choice among 10 airflow settings that you can access through the bladeless fan’s remote control, and you can also set a sleep timer to turn off after a certain amount of time.

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A — $380, was $550

A man standing by a window, with the Dyson TP7A facing him.
Dyson

The Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A isn’t just a bladeless fan that can provide direct cooling, but it’s also an air purifier that captures and traps pollutants that make their way into your home. It features a 360-degree filtration system with a HEPA filter that’s easy to replace by yourself when needed, which you’ll know through the notifications on its LCD screen. It also comes with Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology, and when in Night Mode, it can continue to purify air at the quietest settings so you won’t be disturbed.

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool — $430, was $530

Dyson's Pure Hot + Cool Smart Air Purifier sits on the ground next to a sleeping baby in its crib.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool is an air purifier, heater, and cooler all in one stylish package. It uses HEPA filtration to trap pollutants, and then uses Air Multiplier technology to circulate the purified air throughout the room. You can choose its airflow between Diffused and Focused modes, with oscillation of up to 70 degrees. There’s also an option to program the device to turn off after a specific amount of time.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
