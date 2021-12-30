  1. Smart Home
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best smart home Thread devices

Simon Sage
By

Thread is a promising way for all of your smart home devices to connect to one another. With a bit of foresight, you can build a network that’s extra-responsive and doesn’t require a dedicated hardware hub. As a widely-adopted standard, Thread is still picking up steam, but you can already get started supporting it with some of the best smart home devices available.

At a glance

Apple HomePod mini

HomePod Mini in a hand on its side.
John Velasco/Digital Trends

Apple’s entry into the Thread family of devices marked a big spike in interest with the feature. The HomePod mini is one of the few Thread border routers available, which is something of a lynchpin for the home network. Once set up, all of your other Thread devices can connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network, including the internet and other non-Thread devices.

As a smart speaker, the mini performs admirably when it comes to sound — and as well as you can expect from Siri. Seamless Airplay integration lets you send audio to the speaker from the rest of your Apple devices.

Read our review to get all of the details on the Apple HomePod mini.

Nanoleaf Essentials Bulb

Nanoleaf Essentials Bulb on desk.The Nanoleaf Essentials Bulb is currently the only Thread-enabled smart bulb out there. Its lightstrip cousin also works on Thread. The Nanoleaf Essentials Bulb offers all the functions you could ask for from a smart bulb: A wide range of colors, control via Google Assistant and Siri, custom schedules, and even PC screen mirroring.

Integration with Google Home and Apple HomeKit provide a unified interface for managing the as well. This feature is quite handy for inclusion alongside all of your other non-Thread smart home products.

Eero Pro 6

Eero Pro 6 making a connection.

Eero has made a name for itself as a user-friendly mesh router system. On top of a slick app that lets you dig into the details of your Wi-Fi usage, it also supports some of the latest networking technologies — including Thread.

The is a natural pick for building the backbone of your home Thread network, since you’re building out coverage anyway. Eero Pro 6 devices are designated border routers, so you can start extending your Thread network right away. As an added bonus, the Eero Pro 6 also supports Zigbee, for any of those legacy devices you may still have around the house.

Read our Eero 6 review to learn more about how it fares in real-world performance.

Google Nest Hub Max

Nest Hub Max on a table.
John Velasco/Digital Trends

As a physical centerpiece of the smart home, it’s hard to go wrong with the Google Nest Hub Max. The 10-inch display acts as your portal to controlling all connected home devices, watching videos, and enjoying video calls.

The camera is quite handy in a number of ways. Either enable facial recognition, so different household members get personalized options when approaching it, or set it up as a security camera to alert you to strangers passing the field of view. The device acts as a hands-free smart speaker too, so you can issue Google Assistant questions to the and get answers.

Read our review of the Google Nest Hub Max to learn more.

Eve Energy

Eve Energy smart plug installed with oscillating fan.
Eve

Eve Energy is a great way to bring your current home appliances kicking and screaming into the future. These smart plugs provide full control of scheduling, the ability to use voice control, and the ability to set up automations. HomeKit support is included, so you can manage your recently-upgraded devices alongside those that are already quite clever.

As the cherry on top, also monitor energy consumption of connected appliances and provide cost estimations through the companion app.

Apple TV 4k Gen 2

Apple TV 4K 2021.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

It’s hard to talk about the smart home without the TV getting into the mix. The latest Apple TV provides an AirPlay target for your TV to mirror whatever’s on your iPad, iPhone, or Mac. It also has its own ecosystem of apps — not to mention a fancy new remote with a built-in Siri microphone.

The Apple TV 4K Gen 2 is a border router, which is great news if you want to enable a wider Thread network and don’t have a border router yet. Heck, even if you do, extra border routers provide a lovely bit of redundancy so all your bases stay covered.

Read our Apple TV 4k review to get into the details.

Those are our top picks for Thread devices, but be sure to check back again soon. New Thread-enabled products are coming out all the time, and it’s worth benefiting from the standard while it’s gathering momentum.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA just dropped an exciting update about the Webb space telescope

James Webb Space Telescope illustration.

Guide to Thread in the smart home

Homepod Mini Lifestyle Shot

Best PS Plus deals for January 2022

Best PS Plus deals

I marathoned through 8 ‘fireplace on your TV’ videos. These are my notes

best fireplace video streams tv streaming

LG’s newest pair of kitchen appliances integrate with ThinQ system

lg newest kitchen appliances integrate with thinq ystem instaview double oven range and over the microwave

The best RPGs for Xbox Series X

best-single-player-nintendo-switch-games

The best RPGs for the Nintendo Switch

Best places to land in Warzone

Shot of Caldera, the new Warzone Pacific map.

Forza Horizon 5 Beginner’s Guide: 11 Tips To Get You Started

A sports car at dusk in Forza Horizon 5.

Best external hard drive deals for December 2021

Western Digital 6TB My Book External Hard Drive

Best desktop computer deals for December 2021

best cheap desktop computer deals - HP Slim desktop

The best rhythm games on PC

beat saber star wars day

How to make potions in Minecraft

How to Make Potions in Minecraft