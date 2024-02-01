The 4 best smart jump ropes (for Android and iOS) in 2024

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

While there are plenty of ways to stay in shape, few are as simple as jumping rope. This exercise has stayed the same for decades and has seen little innovation — but with the recent introduction of smart jump ropes, the workout is becoming much more robust.

Smart jump ropes connect to your Android or iOS device, allowing you to track a variety of metrics and monitor your fitness levels. Companion mobile apps come in a variety of shapes and sizes, with some offering standard workout videos while others sync directly to your jump rope handles and give you personalized feedback. They’re a great way to take your workout to the next level, though with limited options currently avaialble on the market, it can be hard to find one that’s actually worth your time and money.

If you need help finding the right piece of equipment for your needs, here’s a look at the best smart jump ropes. These picks work for all fitness levels — from gym rats to newcomers — and feature a variety of price tags. Whether you want something premium or affordable, there’s bound to be something that catches your eye.

The best smart jump ropes in 2024

Buy the Crossrope Amp Smart Jump Rope Set if you want the best overall jump rope with plenty of cool tech features.

if you want the best overall jump rope with plenty of cool tech features. Buy the Tangram Smart Jump Rope Rookie if you want an affordable alternative.

if you want an affordable alternative. Buy the Crossrope Get Lean Bundle if you don’t mind losing some smarts but still need a robust workout.

if you don’t mind losing some smarts but still need a robust workout. Buy the Renpho Cordless Jump Rope if you want the best cordless jump rope.

Crossrope Amp Smart Jump Rope Set

The best overall smart jump rope

Pros Cons Bluetooth connectivity Expensive Provides personalized recommendations Membership required Durable and adjustable components

The Crossrope Amp Smart Jump Rope Set includes everything you need to enhance your workout routines. Its handles are equipped with Bluetooth support, allowing it to track your jumps and provide personalized recommendations based on your performance. The Crossrope mobile app features over 2,000 different workouts — making it easy to mix up your schedule and keep your routine fresh.

The AMP Smart Jump Rope is no slouch as a standard jump rope, as it’s fully adjustable and comes with three different ropes (quarter pound, half pound, and one pound). You’ll need to sign up for Crossrope membership plan, but if you’re serious about your health, it’s a worthwhile investment.

Specifications Bluetooth support Yes Mobile app iOS, Android Adjustable components Yes

Tangram Smart Jump Rope Rookie

The best affordable smart jump rope

Pros Cons Great price Bland design Bluetooth connectivity No swappable components Includes Apple Watch support

Clocking in under $40, the Tangram Smart Jump Rope Rookie is much more affordable than the Crossrope Amp. However, it’s still packed with features. This includes Bluetooth connectivity and support for iOS, Android, and Apple Watch.

Jump count, calories burned, workout duration, and other stats are all automatically tracked. The app will even give you rewards for hitting certain milestones. Its design is a bit bland and its rope can’t be swapped out (though it’s length is adjustable), but those are minor tradeoffs when you consider its great price.

Specifications Bluetooth support Yes Mobile app iOS, Android Adjustable components Yes

Crossrope Get Lean Bundle

Best app-powered jump rope

Pros Cons Robust mobile app Not exactly “smart” Durable design Highly adjustable

The Crossrope Get Lean Set offers many of the same features as the Crossrope Amp, yet it carries a much more affordable price. This is achieved by getting rid of the Bluetooth connectivity in its handles — so technically, this jump rope isn’t a smart jump rope.

However, it’s still powered by the same Crossrope app on iOS and Android, allowing you to dive into thousands of workouts and connect with a community of nearly 100,000 users. With custom workouts, swappable ropes (quarter pound and half pound), and free app tutorials, it’s a great alternative to the Crossrope Amp.

Specifications Bluetooth support No Mobile app iOS, Android Adjustable components Yes

Renpho Cordless Jump Rope

Best cordless smart jump rope

Pros Cons Compact design Awkward smartphone app Built-in display Lackluster aesthetics Both cordless and corded options

If your workout space is a bit cramped, the Renpho Cordless Jump Rope is a great option. While you’ll still have the option to use it like a traditional jump rope, the device comes with weighted cordless ropes — so you won’t have to worry about knocking over home décor or smacking your workout partner. Its handles feature a built-in display so you can quickly glance at your data during your exercise.

For tracking your metrics, you can use the Renpho Health app on both iOS and Android. The app tracks much more than just your jump rope stats, so it can be a bit clunky to use. The rope itself is simple-looking (it’s all black with a few green accents), though you’d be hard-pressed to find another cordless jump rope in this price range that offers the same array of features.

Specifications Bluetooth support Yes Mobile app iOS, Android Adjustable components Yes

How we chose these smart jump ropes

Picking the right smart jump rope isn’t easy. From analyzing its smart capabilities to looking at the jump rope’s overall construction, here’s a look at how we chose the best smart jump ropes.

Jump rope quality

A smart jump rope first needs to be a good jump rope. Products with grippy handles, durable rope, and adjustable components give you a piece of equipment that’ll last a long time and offer plenty of versatility to your workouts. Smart jump ropes can be expensive — so it’s important that you’re getting a product that’s built to high standards.

Comprehensive smartphone app

Some smart jump ropes feature built-in hardware that syncs with your smartphone, while others simply come with an app to help guide you through workouts. Whatever the case, you need to know what sort of functionality is offered with your jump rope before making a purchase.

Reliability and customer reviews

If hundreds of previous customers have loved their purchase, there’s a strong possibility you will too. We made sure that all the above smart jump ropes earned stellar reviews from customers and that they were happy with the variety of workouts offered by the companion smartphone apps.

Editors' Recommendations