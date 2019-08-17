Smart Home

Best smart plugs for inside your home

Automate your home and save money with these smart plugs

Alina Bradford
By

You probably know that smart plugs can make your dumb outlets smart. You may not know, however, which one is the best for your needs. To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best smart plug picks for your consideration. This selection covers smart plugs rated for indoor use. For smart plugs that can weather the conditions in your yard, check out our favorite outdoor smart plugs.

Best for home energy monitoring

Wemo Insight Switch

If you’re trying to save the planet, or just trying to save a few bucks on your electricity bill, the Wemo Insight Smart Plug is a great choice. Not only can you use this smart plug to turn on your appliances, lights, etc. remotely, it also monitors electricity usage and sends reports to its app. You can also use it to put your appliances, lights, window AC units and more on a schedule, ensuring they’re only using electricity when they need to be. The Insight is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, but you can use it as-is without an assistant or hub by just using its app.

Best for energy monitoring with Apple HomeKit

what is a smart plug connectsense 720x720

ConnectSense Smart Outlet 2 is one of the most compatible energy monitoring smart plugs we’ve seen. It can be used with Apple HomeKit as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, or you can use it without any hub at all. It monitors your device’s energy usage in real-time and displays the reports on its app. It also has scheduling features so your fans, lights, heaters, and appliances are only on when they’re needed.

Most compact

amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more wemo mini plug

Many smart plugs tend to block outlets with their bulky size. The Wemo Mini Smart Plug’s slim design is so trim, though, you can plug two into one outlet. It also has some other handy features that you’ll like its  “Away Mode” that turns your lights, fans and other items on and off at random times when you’re away to outsmart burglars. It also has a scheduling feature. The Mini is compatible with Alexa, the Google Assistant, and Apple Home Kit, but like with Insight, you can use it without an assistant or hub by using its app.

Most affordable

amazon echo and google home smart plug deals on kasa wifi by tp link 5

At about half the price of some of the other smart plugs on this list, the TP-Link WiFi Smart Plug is a great choice if you’re on a budget. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana, or you can just use the app. With the app, you can create schedules for powering your devices on and off for up to a full week.

