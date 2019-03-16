The 5 best teeth whitening kits you can buy on Amazon

Share

Even though you can make your teeth appear whiter in pics using mobile apps and applications like Photoshop, there’s no substitute for the real thing.

Are your teeth not as white as you’d like them to be? Teeth can be discolored for a number of reasons — factors like the food and drinks you intake, smoking, aging, injury to your teeth, medications, and even genetics can all play a role. Teeth whitening can have a major impact on a person’s smile and overall appearance. A healthy-looking white smile can make you look more youthful and more attractive.

Many dental offices offer whitening products and services. How does the dentist whiten your teeth? Often, the dentist uses professional bleaching products made of hydrogen peroxide or Carbamide peroxide, which breaks down and causes oxygen to get into your teeth’s enamel. Some dentists use the aid of a laser or light, which is supposed to activate the bleaching chemical, and therefore speed up the whitening process.

In today’s world where you can buy just about anything online, you can purchase teeth whitening kits for at-home use that are designed to mimic the dentist’s teeth whitening process. These home whitening kits typically contain a teeth bleaching product, a light that’s supposed to speed up the bleaching product’s activity, and a mouth guard that molds to your teeth. Some kits also contain extra items like remineralization gels to reduce teeth sensitivity or vitamin E gels to help reduce gum sensitivity.

Not all teeth whitening kits are created equally though, and some work better than others. We’ve gathered some of the best teeth whitening kits that you can have shipped right to your door.

Note: This guide only discusses the effectiveness of teeth whitening kits, and not the safety of any specific teeth whitening products. Discuss the safety of at-home teeth whitening products with your dentist if you have concerns.

Bright on Whitening Kit by Smile Direct Club

Smile Direct Club, a company that provides at-home teeth-straightening solutions, also offers a teeth whitening kit. The kit, which works rather effectively, contains nine peroxide whitening pens you paint on your teeth. The company advertises that the pens contain the “same enamel-safe whitening agent used by dentists.” The whitening pens work well, and they have a mint flavor, so they don’t taste too bad. The bleach also doesn’t seem to cause as much sensitivity as some of the other gels.

In addition to the whitening pens, the kit also includes a 20-LED accelerator that’s designed to speed up whitening. It does work quickly too. You can use the kit for just five minute in the morning and five minutes at night.

If you really want to have the perfect smile, you can also add on an impression kit. The impression kit takes a mold of your teeth that you send to Smile Direct Club. They can then set you up with a cost-effective plan for at-home invisible aligners to straighten your teeth.

Glo Brilliant Teeth Whitening Kit

One of the more expensive at-home teeth whitening products, Glo Brilliant uses its patented Guided Light Optics (G.L.O.) technology an effort to whiten teeth faster. G.L.O. involves using a combination of warmth and blue LED light. You only have to wear the mouthpiece for eight minutes per use, and most people say they see some type of results after their first use.

In the kit, you get the GLO mouthpiece, case, control and lanyard, a power adapter, and universal USB cable. You also get peroxide whitening vials (40 applications), lip treatment, a storage and travel case, and instruction manuals.

AuraGlow Deluxe Home Teeth Whitening System

AuraGlow’s whitening kit also combines a peroxide whitening agent and an accelerator light. The whitening gel is 35 percent Carbamide peroxide, and the kit contains two 5-ml syringes of it.

The mouthpiece can attach to the accelerator light for easier use, and you get a storage tray for when you’re not using the product. While this kit works incredibly well, the mouthpiece is one-size-fits-all, as opposed to one you mold to your teeth. You also don’t get as much gel as you do with some of the other kits.

ActiveWow Premium Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Accelerator

ActiveWow’s teeth whitening kit is similar to AuraGlow’s in terms of how it works, but you get a bit more in this kit. It provides two 5-ml syringes with a 36 percent Carbamide peroxide whitening gel, an accelerator light, and a retainer case; but, you also get reminerilization gel to help with any sensitivity, and you get three separate thermo-molded mouth trays. The moldable mouth trays make it so the whitening gel gets right up on your teeth. Plus, the fact that you get three trays means more than one person can use the kit. The whitening gel works effectively, and each treatment takes between five and 15 minutes.

Cali White Deluxe Teeth Whitening System

Made with organic peroxide, the whitening gel in this kit works exceptionally well. But, what really takes this kit a step above some of the others is the included trays. The comfort fit, thermo-form trays are BPA free, 100 percent silicone, and they contain ventilation holes so you can breathe through your mouth while you whiten.

You also get three trays, which is an added bonus, and you can attach the mouth tray to the accelerator. Each treatment takes between 10 and 30 minutes, and you see results pretty quickly.