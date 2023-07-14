 Skip to main content
Usually $340, this Bissell Smart Air Purifier is just $80 today

Jennifer Allen
Air purifiers are increasingly more affordable and accessible, and we’ve spotted one of the best air purifier deals around. If you head over to Woot today, you can buy the Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier for $80 saving you a huge $260 off the regular price of $340. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you even get free standard shipping. This is a one-day-only deal so you only have a matter of hours to snap it up. It’s also until stocks last so you may not even have the full day to buy it. Let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier

The Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier shares many of the same features as the best air purifiers. It looks great, having been designed with clean lines, smooth edges, and modern legs so it fits into your living space well. It has a washable fabric pre-filter on the front which is part of its 3-stage filtration system. The system includes a HEPA filter that can capture hair, dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke. It also has an activated carbon filter for capturing odors around the home.

The Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier is controlled by a soft-touch dial so you can easily adjust the fan speed and clean the air. It’s great for bedrooms or other living areas. At all times, it captures 99.97% of particles of 0.3 microns and smaller, even at the lowest fan speed. If you’re wondering if air purifiers work, this one certainly does. It performs one air change every hour with a 1,582 square foot room with that changing to two air changes an hour with a 791 square foot room or up to 4.8 air changes with a 327 square foot room. When the time comes, it’s easy to swap out the filter and an indicator lets you know when it’s time to do so. Simply put, this is the kind of device you can place in your living space and mostly leave it to do its thing, keeping you safer.

The Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier is usually priced at $340. Right now, you can buy it at a huge discount when you buy from Woot. It’s down to $80 for today only, so if you’re keen to save $260 on a very stylish and practical air purifier, you need to hit the buy button now. Besides ending when the day does, it also expires when it sells out so you may have even less time to buy it. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you also get free standard shipping which sweetens the deal.

