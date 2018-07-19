Digital Trends
Smart Home

The Brava Oven uses light – and seemingly magic – to cook. It changes everything.

Jeremy Kaplan
By
Brava Oven

Forget building a better mousetrap: Thomas Cheng and John Pleasants built a better oven, reimagined from the ground up to be smarter, faster, and better, just like the Six Million Dollar Man. And to prove it, they just served me a mouthwatering dinner of seared salmon, asparagus, and roasted tomatoes — cooked to absolute perfection in about six minutes at the press of a single button. The Brava Pure Light Oven cooks not with magic (though it sure seemed like it at first) but with infrared light, a technology Cheng spent years dreaming up and perfecting in his garage.

Well, maybe not Thomas himself.

“It’s actually kind of his mom that’s the originator of the idea,” Pleasants told me. Six years ago, around Christmas time, Cheng and his family were sitting around the kitchen table watching his mom prep dinner and wondering why cooking was so time consuming. Did she really have to run back and forth into the kitchen? Is cooking really that cumbersome? (Answer: yes.)

“We cook the food much faster, without heating the air as much, and without heating the oven as much.”

“After debating things like android robots and stuff like that, they said, if the oven itself was simply smart enough to know when to turn off and on and to know what was in it, that would be update enough. And so there’s the smart oven idea,” Pleasants told Digital Trends.

But the Brava is more than just a smart oven, and the tech is more than just a sensor or two, he explained.

“It’s really just [Cheng] in the garage for nine or 10 months, tearing apart toaster ovens, playing with these different heating elements,” he said. The inspiration: the industrial segment, where giant commercial ovens that cost millions burn silicon onto solar panels. Those machines take vast amounts of power, and they’re capable of melting down metal pots in seconds.

“He sees this and thinks, wow, light can be actually that powerful,” Pleasants said. “How do I tailor and build these bulbs so that they’re conducive to [the kitchen]?”

How indeed.

Brava

Behind the Bulbs

Cheng honed that commercial technology, harnessing infrared light for the six highly specialized lightbulbs in the top and bottom of the Brava; each can be controlled thousands of times per second, and the Brava can fine-tune the wavelength of light its bulbs emit. Longer wavelengths penetrate deeper into foods, and shorter ones hit the edges or only heat trays or racks.

By aiming the light at a specific spot in a piece of food, it can be cooked much faster than with a regular oven. Put in a glass cooking tray and the bulbs can turn it into a fry pan, creating the perfect sear on salmon or steak. Switch the bulbs back and forth between these modes countless times per second and you’ve got a brand new way of cooking.

Cooking with light means transferring energy directly to the food itself, rather than the space around it or the pan it’s sitting in, which translates into vastly more efficient and faster cooking. I’ll let Brava’s website explain it: “We adjust the frequency of light waves in real time to cook the interior and exterior of foods independently, allowing intense sears on the outside while preserving inner doneness and delicate flavors.”

“We cook the food much faster, without heating the air as much, and without heating the oven as much.”

Mark it down as the magic of physics (although “it’s hardly black magic,” Cheng told me) and concentrate on the food. Ever seared food in an oven? It usually takes place in a skillet or griddle on the top of the stove, with much spattering of grease and oil, and it takes 10 to 15 minutes to heat a cast-iron skillet to a good temperature for cooking. Brava can cook your food in less time, without your attention, and here’s the kicker: it should do it perfectly every time.

It’ll also monitor the cooking temperature precisely, thanks to an incredibly fancy custom thermometer the company built. Called the TempSensor, it has five detection points to measure how food is cooking throughout, not just at any one given point. You really only need it for thicker proteins like steaks and fish.

Put all that together and you’ve got a fascinating product. But that’s not even the crazy part.

The Great Toast Conundrum

Everything about the Brava is mind blowing – but nothing more so than the challenges presented by toast. Let me tell you a little about power, which is far from consistent across power sources. Hydro electric power, solar power, nuclear power, all supply energy to your house at different levels. These differences are small enough that they won’t make a difference to your hair dryer or electric range, but those infinitesimal characteristics mess up the Brava’s lightbulbs. This oven needs to very precisely control the wavelength of light, remember? And light that’s a shade darker in one spot means, for example, that toast won’t toast the same way depending on your power source.

And that’s no good, because obviously.

“You can’t have toast cooked in Queens come out differently than toast in Brooklyn, right?”

“You can’t have toast cooked in Queens come out differently than toast in Brooklyn, right?” Pleasants asked. To prevent that, the company found a way to measure the power coming into the unit to ascertain what sort of power it is receiving and fine tune the light waves created for it. Crazy, right?

The custom TempSensor is crazy too: It’s probably the most sensitive food thermometer ever built, made in France from insanely costly materials, including gold and platinum. All of this means the Brava isn’t going to be cheap. When available this November, it will cost $995, and a “Chef’s Choice” edition with a special set of cookware and extra accessories will go for $1,295.

Pleasants wants to get the cost down to $500 at some point, but for now, he’s confident there will be a market. He wants you to forget about costly tech cooking gadgets that have struggled or even flopped in recent years, such as the widely ridiculed $700 Juicero juicemaker,  an obviously wrongheaded take on countertop appliances.

And forget the June smart oven, which Fast Company called “everything that’s wrong with Silicon Valley.” Brava is really more akin to Peloton, the in-home workout apparatus that’s taken the cycling world by storm. Essentially SoulCycle in the comfort of your own home, Peloton bikes are pricey and arguably a niche product. The company is nevertheless incredibly successful, and it shows no signs of slowing down – Peloton just unveiled a new treadmill, after all.

Could the Brava Pure Light Oven command a similar premium price and gain such fame? I know I’m a fan – and I’ve just eaten one meal. And the value proposition is clear: “We cook the food much faster, without heating the air as much, and without heating the oven as much,” explained Cheng. “A meal for two – protein, carbs, and veggies, all on one tray – and it uses less energy than it takes to pre-heat an oven.”

Shut up and take my money — and pass the salmon.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LG G6 video teardown, and safety testing lab tour
awesome tech you cant buy yet duo laptop monitor feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Laptop screen extenders and self-healing tents

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
brava smart oven
Smart Home

The Brava Smart Oven cooks with light (and costs about $1,000)

Cooking with fire was so 600,000 years ago. These days, you're cooking with light. At least, that is, if you're cooking with Brava and its new Pure Light Cooking technology. The smart oven will cost you $995.
Posted By Lulu Chang
best instant pots main variation default view 1 715x715
Smart Home

In the market for an Instant Pot? These are the four best

They're perfect for people who don't have the kitchen space to store all kinds of appliances, minimalists who want to keep their homes lean and mean, and home cooks who love the versatility that an Instant Pot offers.
Posted By Gia Liu
Product Review

Putting on the grits with the Instant Pot pressure cooker

If you want to dip your toe into the low-temperature waters of sous vide, the Anova precision cooker is a good way to start. It has a robust app and an easy-to-use interface that just may convert you to a whole new way of cooking.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
ge smart countertop microwave scan to cook technology with 01
Smart Home

GE’s scan-to-cook microwave comes with a bonus Amazon Dot for a limited time

The Alexa-aware GE Smart Countertop Microwave takes the mystery out of cooking by scanning food packaging barcodes the for correct settings. For a limited time, GE is bundling an Amazon Echo Dot with the new microwave.
Posted By Bruce Brown
alexa kitchen skills instant pot hero 800x533 c
Smart Home

Wait, there's more! The Instant Pot Ultra 8-quart is also on sale for 33% off

If you're looking for a way to do more cooking without spending more time in the kitchen, Prime Day has a gift for you. It comes in the form of the Instant Pot Duo 60, which is 35 percent off. The Instant Pot Ultra 8 Qt is also on sale.
Posted By Lulu Chang
agribots are pushing farming into the future sweepbot feat
Features

From picking to pollinating, agribots are pushing farming into the future

Farming is becoming increasingly challenging. To deal with environmental pollution, labor shortage, and other major issues, agricultural scientists are turning to robots and AI.
Posted By Lina Zeldovich
best vaporizers
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Why combust dead plant matter when you could vaporize the good stuff and leave the leaves behind? Here's a rundown of the best vaporizers money can buy, no matter what your style is.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
shipping container homes
Smart Home

Think inside the box with these tricked-out shipping container homes

Believe it or not, but sustainability can be sexy. These 26 shipping container homes mesh recycled steel with a wealth of different materials, culminating in a set of spectacular homes that showcase modern design at its finest.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Will Nicol
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
Alienware 17 R5 review
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
counterfeit laundry detergent tide gain downy 20915027 some dirty clothes in the washing machine
Smart Home

Every parent’s nightmare: A 3-year-old gets trapped in a washing machine

When kids begin expressing interest in helping around the house -- poking around the dishwasher or learning about the laundry -- parents normally rejoice. But that was not the case for one 3-year-old trapped in a washer.
Posted By Lulu Chang
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Tronsmart AirAmp Wireless Charger
Mobile

Juice up your iPhone or Android phone with the best wireless chargers

We checked out the best wireless phone chargers to make tangles and uncooperative ports a thing of the past. Whether you have an iPhone or Android, find out which wireless charging pads are worth buying, and how their features compare.
Posted By Simon Hill
Gaming

Xbox One S vs. Xbox One X: Is the costly upgrade worth the money?

The Xbox One X is officially here and pretty much everything rumored about it was true. Is the higher price point worth it, or does it put it out of reach for most consumers? Here's how it matches up to the Xbox One S.
Posted By Steven Petite
best air purifiers germguardian ac4100 3 in 1 cleaning system with hepa filter
Smart Home

Allergies acting up? The six best air purifiers on the market can offer relief

Indoor air is often more contaminated than the air outside, which can cause an array of health issues over time. Luckily, these five air purifiers can easily rid your home or office of unwanted allergens and contaminants.
Posted By Gia Liu
nest ceo steps down marwan fawaz portrait
Smart Home

Nest will merge into Google’s home and living room team as CEO steps down

Nests' CEO has stepped down as Marwan Fawaz is reportedly no longer at the helm of the Google-owned smart appliance maker. Nest will now join Google's home and living room products team.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Square Off Kingdom Set
Giveaways

Win the new Square Off Kingdom Set automated smart chess board

The all-new Square Off Kingdom Set "smart" chess board takes this centuries-old game into the 21st century, letting you play against AI or compete with millions of players from all around the world -- and it even moves the pieces for you.
Posted By Lucas Coll
iRobot Roomba deals
Smart Home

Clean your home for cheap with these awesome Prime Day vacuum deals

Modern technology has made keeping a clean home a little bit easier, and now that tech is getting cheaper too. For Prime Day 2018, Amazon is slashing the prices of many of our favorite vacuums, some of which are of the robot variety.
Posted By Lulu Chang
samsung s9 and prime day smart home bundle galaxy hands on back hand 720x720
Smart Home

Samsung’s S9 and S9+ Prime Day bundles include an Echo and an Echo Spot

Samsung's Amazon Prime Day bundles include an Amazon Echo, Echo Spot, and a Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Starter Kit for no extra charge with Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+ smartphones. The bundle savings equals $430.
Posted By Bruce Brown