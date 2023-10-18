 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A bunch of Black Friday cordless vacuum deals are now live — From $68

Andrew Morrisey
By

Black Friday is typically the biggest sales event of the year, and while it still isn’t quite here yet, we’re already starting to see some Black Friday deals taking place. This is great news if you want to add a new cordless vacuum to your smart home. A cordless vacuum can make keeping things clean around the house a lot easier, and right now they make saving some money a little easier as well. Among the Black Friday cordless vacuum deals taking place right now are some of the best Dyson vacuums, as well as models by Bissell and Shark. Prices are as low as $68, and these deals are up there with some of the best cordless vacuum deals available. Read onward for more details on how to save on a new cordless vacuum.

Shark Freestyle Pro — $68, was $92

Someone using the Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum.
Shark

Shark has made a name for itself with its cordless vacuums, and it would be difficult to track down a better bang for the buck than the Shark Freestyle Pro cordless vacuum. It’s lightweight yet powerful, and its cordless nature gives you the freed to clean everywhere without having to stop to change power outlets. It’s good for carpets and hard floors, and provides premium pet hair pickup throughout your house. It has a low-profile design that makes it easy to clean under furniture, and it comes with a precision charging dock that doubles as a storage stand. The Shark FreeStyle Pro charges up in as little as four hours and gets great battery life while in use.

Bissell PowerLifter Ion 3191 — $97, was $108

Cleaning under a table with the Bissell PowerLifter Ion 3191.
Bissell

Bissell is another great brand if you’re looking for some great value in a cordless vacuum. The Bissell PowerLifter Ion combines convenient and innovative design with powerful cleaning capabilities. It features a lightweight and durable construction, as well as a long-lasting battery to provided ample cleaning times. It also has a 2-in-1 design that features a removable hand vacuum for cleaning furniture and stairs, and swivel steering makes it easy to vacuum around furniture and other household items. The Bissell PowerLifter Ion stows away easily with its collapsible design, taking up minimal space when not in use.

Related

Wyze 20KPA — $98, was $199

A woman vacuums her living room with a Wyze cordless stick vacuum.
Wyze

When it comes to cordless vacuums, for many people the lighter the vacuum is the better option it is. This Wyze cordless vacuum comes in at just 2.8 pounds, making it a great vacuum if you have a lot of things to clean up in a lot of different areas. It moves around easily, yet still provides great suction for both carpets and hard floors. It’s able to reach up to 40-minutes of fade-free suction on a single battery charge, and you can add an additional battery pack for a total of 80 minutes of run time. This Wyze cordless vacuum is easy to empty, easy to store, and easy to clean up with a removable and reusable dust cup and filters.

Dyson V8 Origin+ — $280, was $420

Someone using the Dyson V8 Origin Plus cordless vacuum.
Dyson

Dyson is one of the most popular names in cordless vacuums, as it’s well known for making quality, stylish products that make cleaning up around the house much more convenient than traditional vacuums. The Dyson V8 is engineered with power and versatility in mind. It has a de-tangling Motorbar that deep cleans carpets and hardwood floors, specializing in things like pet hair removal from the brush bar. This keeps the vacuum from getting tangled up and slowing down, and relieves you of the headaches that can come when cleaning up after kids and pets. It comes with four Dyson accessories for versatile cleaning, it’s capable of reaching 40 minutes of powerful, fade-free suction on a single charge.

Dyson V11 — $470, was $600

Dyson V11 Torque Drive cordless vacuum cleaner cleaning a messy living room carpet.
Dyson

The Dyson V11 is engineered with power, intelligence, and versatility in mind. It’s full of traditional vacuum capability as well as modern smarts. The high torque cleaner head automatically adapts suction and power to deep clean different floor types without having to change cleaner heads. It has an LED screen that displays different clean modes and battery life. Whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust, and expels cleaner air back into your home. The Dyson V11 can automatically de-tangle hair, and comes with eight tools and accessories that transform it into a handheld vacuum for hard-to-reach cleaning.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute — $600, was $750

The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.
Dyson

The Dyson V15 expands on everything people love about Dyson vacuums. It has a sensor that intelligently optimizes power and run time based on the debris you’re vacuuming up, and reports this information back to you on its LCD screen. Dyson illumination technology reveals invisible dust on hard floors, ensuring you miss nothing when you clean. It’s tough on dirt yet stays gentle with your floors, and can intelligently determine what surface you’re cleaning and adjust itself accordingly. The Dyson V15 is also capable of transforming into a handheld vacuum with one click, allowing you to easily vacuum a number of different surfaces.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Prime Day deals get you this Roomba robot vacuum for $165
The iRobot Roomba 692 cleaning a floor.

With fall here it, school is back, the air is getting comfortable again, and everybody wants to squeeze in extra outdoor time in the last nice days before winter strikes. It sounds nice, but the reality is that it also means a lot of leaf litter and tracked dirt into the home. Luckily, Amazon also started its

event today. Not only does that mean a ton of fantastic October Prime Day deals on a variety of tech essentials but it also means you can get the iRobot Roomba 692 to clean up all the extra mess. Tap the button below to grab yours for just $200, which is $100 off the standard $300 price. Or, if you're a Prime member, you can get it for $165, which is $135 off the standard price.

Read more
The best October Prime Day Dyson fan deals happening now
dyson-am07-tower-fan-2

If you've always wanted to buy one of Dyson's bladeless fans but they've been out of your budget, you may want to check again because you can take advantage of the discounts being offered with the return of Prime Day deals. There are lots of savings up for grabs not just from the Dyson deals in Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023, but also from the sales that were launched by other retailers like Best Buy. Here are our favorite offers for Dyson fans that you can buy right now, but you need to complete your transaction quickly as we're not sure how long they'll remain online.
Dyson Cool Tower Fan AM07 -- $270, was $370

The Dyson Cool Tower Fan AM07 features the brand's Air Multiplier technology that amplifies the surrounding air for an uninterrupted stream that will cool you down, while smooth osicillation at a 70-degree angle will make sure that the whole room is covered. You have your choice among 10 airflow settings that you can access through the bladeless fan's remote control, and you can also set a sleep timer to turn off after a certain amount of time.

Read more
The best October Prime Day standing desk deals happening now
best standing desk black friday deal 2021 walnew

Standing desks will prevent the negative effects of too much sitting, including lower back problems, increased risk of diabetes and heart disease, and reduced metabolism. If you're thinking about getting one, you may want to take advantage of the savings being offered in the returning Prime Day deals -- not just from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023, but also from other retailers who want to participating in the online shopping frenzy. If you're not sure where to start, read on for recommendations on our favorite standing desk deals.
Furmax standing desk -- $130, was $250

This electric height-adjustable standing desk from Furmax offers easy controls through buttons for raising or lowering, and it also comes with two memory keys so it can remember your preferred heights. The motor system also includes a child safety lock features to prevent any accidents with kids, and an anti-collusion function that will stop movement when the desk hits something while being raised or lowered. The desktop's size is at 55 inches by 24 inches, which should be large enough for your computer and other necessary items.

Read more