A bunch of Black Friday cordless vacuum deals are now live — From $68

Black Friday is typically the biggest sales event of the year, and while it still isn’t quite here yet, we’re already starting to see some Black Friday deals taking place. This is great news if you want to add a new cordless vacuum to your smart home. A cordless vacuum can make keeping things clean around the house a lot easier, and right now they make saving some money a little easier as well. Among the Black Friday cordless vacuum deals taking place right now are some of the best Dyson vacuums, as well as models by Bissell and Shark. Prices are as low as $68, and these deals are up there with some of the best cordless vacuum deals available. Read onward for more details on how to save on a new cordless vacuum.

Shark Freestyle Pro — $68, was $92

Shark has made a name for itself with its cordless vacuums, and it would be difficult to track down a better bang for the buck than the Shark Freestyle Pro cordless vacuum. It’s lightweight yet powerful, and its cordless nature gives you the freed to clean everywhere without having to stop to change power outlets. It’s good for carpets and hard floors, and provides premium pet hair pickup throughout your house. It has a low-profile design that makes it easy to clean under furniture, and it comes with a precision charging dock that doubles as a storage stand. The Shark FreeStyle Pro charges up in as little as four hours and gets great battery life while in use.

Bissell PowerLifter Ion 3191 — $97, was $108

Bissell is another great brand if you’re looking for some great value in a cordless vacuum. The Bissell PowerLifter Ion combines convenient and innovative design with powerful cleaning capabilities. It features a lightweight and durable construction, as well as a long-lasting battery to provided ample cleaning times. It also has a 2-in-1 design that features a removable hand vacuum for cleaning furniture and stairs, and swivel steering makes it easy to vacuum around furniture and other household items. The Bissell PowerLifter Ion stows away easily with its collapsible design, taking up minimal space when not in use.

Wyze 20KPA — $98, was $199

When it comes to cordless vacuums, for many people the lighter the vacuum is the better option it is. This Wyze cordless vacuum comes in at just 2.8 pounds, making it a great vacuum if you have a lot of things to clean up in a lot of different areas. It moves around easily, yet still provides great suction for both carpets and hard floors. It’s able to reach up to 40-minutes of fade-free suction on a single battery charge, and you can add an additional battery pack for a total of 80 minutes of run time. This Wyze cordless vacuum is easy to empty, easy to store, and easy to clean up with a removable and reusable dust cup and filters.

Dyson V8 Origin+ — $280, was $420

Dyson is one of the most popular names in cordless vacuums, as it’s well known for making quality, stylish products that make cleaning up around the house much more convenient than traditional vacuums. The Dyson V8 is engineered with power and versatility in mind. It has a de-tangling Motorbar that deep cleans carpets and hardwood floors, specializing in things like pet hair removal from the brush bar. This keeps the vacuum from getting tangled up and slowing down, and relieves you of the headaches that can come when cleaning up after kids and pets. It comes with four Dyson accessories for versatile cleaning, it’s capable of reaching 40 minutes of powerful, fade-free suction on a single charge.

Dyson V11 — $470, was $600

The Dyson V11 is engineered with power, intelligence, and versatility in mind. It’s full of traditional vacuum capability as well as modern smarts. The high torque cleaner head automatically adapts suction and power to deep clean different floor types without having to change cleaner heads. It has an LED screen that displays different clean modes and battery life. Whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust, and expels cleaner air back into your home. The Dyson V11 can automatically de-tangle hair, and comes with eight tools and accessories that transform it into a handheld vacuum for hard-to-reach cleaning.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute — $600, was $750

The Dyson V15 expands on everything people love about Dyson vacuums. It has a sensor that intelligently optimizes power and run time based on the debris you’re vacuuming up, and reports this information back to you on its LCD screen. Dyson illumination technology reveals invisible dust on hard floors, ensuring you miss nothing when you clean. It’s tough on dirt yet stays gentle with your floors, and can intelligently determine what surface you’re cleaning and adjust itself accordingly. The Dyson V15 is also capable of transforming into a handheld vacuum with one click, allowing you to easily vacuum a number of different surfaces.

