Costco Memorial Day deal: Get a year’s membership for $40

The front facade of a Costco store.
If you like the convenience and wholesale prices of Costco, you have to remember that there’s something extra you’ll need: A membership card. Unfortunately, it isn’t quite as simple as signing up for your local library, either, as you have to pay to play. Right now, however, you can get these memberships highly discounted on a weird technicality — a digital shop card. At the end of the day, you can get a Gold Star membership for just $40, $20 down from the $60 it usually costs, or an Executive Gold Star membership for just $80, $40 down from the $120 it usually costs. Tap the button below to see if you can figure it out yourself, or keep reading for our explanation of the sale.

Why you should buy the Costco membership deal

If you’re aware of Costco, then you’ll know that you really need a membership to do most things with the company. That makes this very unlike, for example, the Best Buy Memorial Day sale where a membership to Best Buy Plus might save you some extras. With Costco, the membership card is very important. And this deal is a great way to get one for a technical discount. If you quality to get the card on this deal — you live in the USA or Puerto Rico and haven’t been a Costco member in the past 18 months — you’ll also get a digital Costco Shop Card, a sort of gift card. Since you’re already planning on shopping at Costco at this point, anyhow, this is a technical discount. Now, all that remains is to pick your tier: Gold Star or Executive Gold Star.

The base level card is the Gold Star Member card, which is priced at $60 and gives you a $20 online shop card while this deal lasts. It gives you a membership card to shop at Costco warehouses and the online shop. You’ll also get family membership cards to shop as a family.

You can also choose to purchase the Executive Gold Star Member card, which is priced at $120 and gives you a $40 online shop card while this deal lasts. This adds the 2% reward (up to $1,000) back on purchases as well gives you special discounts on other Costco services. As you can get up to $1,000 back if you shop at Costco enough, this could technically end up being cheaper in the long haul for you.

If either of these reward tiers seem good for you, you live in the USA or Puerto Rico, and haven’t even been a Costco member or haven’t been one for at least 18 months, go ahead and tap the button below to join up. Remember, you get a $20 online shop card for the standard $60 tier (making it effectively $40) and a $40 online shop card for the $120 tier (making it effectively $80).

