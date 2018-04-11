Cox joins the smart home security game with Cox Homelife Automation

Share

Even your television provider is looking for ways to make your home smarter. This week, Cox Communications introduced a new service offering in the form of home automation. Meet Cox Homelife Automation, heralded as a new choice for customers “who want peace of mind to stay connected to loved ones and control their home, but don’t feel the need for 24/7 monitored security.”

Homelife Automation offers a number of features that are, admittedly, available via several other smart home providers as well. But still, if you’re looking for a one-stop solution for your smart home with a company you are probably already in cahoots with, this is not a bad option. The service provides options like an Indoor and Outdoor Homelife HD camera, which boasts secure live camera viewing and free motion-activated recordings; custom alerts and notifications sent directly to your phone so that you know when your child arrives home from school or when a petsitter leaves the premises; control of lights, smart door locks, and thermostats from the palm of your hand; and professional installation and educational onboarding supported by a team of local

technicians.

“We see two markets forming, a well-established and growing home security market and an emerging market who aspires to smart home living but who may not want 24/7 monitored security. Offering more choices in the Cox Homelife portfolio enables us to expand our reach beyond the homes that are buying home security today and establishes an umbrella for future expansion into every home,” Kristine Faulkner, senior vice president of Cox Homelife, said in a statement. “The idea of a smart home can be daunting. Consumers want the ease of a professional installation, education about how to integrate and use smart home devices for worry-free living, and ongoing support they don’t get with other one-off products.”

Cox previously tested its home automation services in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last year, as well as in San Diego and Rhode Island. Citing “growing consumer interest” across the country, the company is now bringing these services throughout the United States and will be rolling out to all markets where the company has a presence over the next several months.