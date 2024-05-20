 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

DeWalt Memorial Day Sale: Save on power tools and accessories

By

DeWalt power tools and accessories are known for being well built, affordably priced, and having great customer satisfaction. They also tend to have great sales around the holidays. We found the best early discounts on their tools and accessories going on right now as a result of early Memorial Day sales. That means plenty of tools in the 20V Max line, supported by DeWalt’s popular 20V battery. Whether you’re wanting to get introduced to the 20V Max system, pick up extra tools for your existing 20V kit, or even pick up accessories for DeWalt tools, these power tool deals are right for you.

Best DeWalt power tool Memorial Day deals

Everything available in the 10-tool DeWalt 20V MAX kit.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The big thing to know about early DeWalt Memorial Day sales for power tools is that everything is devided between kits and “tool only” offers. Kits include the needed battery and charger, associated tools with the deal, and also come with a complementary tool bag. If you’re looking for great power tools, but don’t have any company’s battery yet, going with a kit is hands down the way to go. While the 10-tool kit, which includes everything seen in the image above, is an obvious purchase for someone wanting to get everything now, going for a simple drill/driver kit is another way to start building a tool set that matches your needs. Already a DeWalt fan with a 20V Max battery? Now’s the time to stock up on the “tool only” items to round out your collection.

  • DeWalt 20V Max Blower (Tool Only) —
  • DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit —
  • DeWalt 20V Max Jig Saw (Tool Only) —
  • DeWalt 20V Max Circular Saw (Tool Only) —
  • DeWalt 20V Max Belt Sander —
  • DeWalt 20V Max 10-Tool Kit —

Best DeWalt accessory Memorial Day deals

A man wearing the DeWalt Impact Holster.
DeWalt

Why you might be looking for worksite accessories and tech at the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale, DeWalt has a lot of goodies, too. Some using the 20V battery, some just having a quality build that either accommodates DeWalt tools better than other products or were designed with the handy person of the house in mind. Here are our favorite accessories, so far, in DeWalt’s Memorial Day deals:

  • DeWalt Impact Holster —
  • DeWalt 30 oz. Yellow Powder Coated Tumbler —
  • DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light/Flashlight —
  • DeWalt Tool Backpack —
  • DeWalt 20V Max Jobsite Fan —
  • DeWalt 20V Max 4-Port Rapid Charge Charger —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Cyber Monday power tool deals: DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more
A DeWalt drill being used.

A basic set of power tools is a necessity for every household, because you never know when you'll need any of them. If you don't have one yet, or if you want to upgrade from a rusty set, you should take a look at the ongoing Cyber Monday deals for bargains. To help you out, we've rounded up our favorite deals below.

One thing to note is that many of the tools below require rechargeable batteries to join. But getting rechargeable AA and AAA batteries won't help you here, instead we're looking at (typically) 20V batteries made by each brand for their tools. And that's why we're looking at these power tools on a brand by brand basis, because the more batteries you collect the more convenient the brand's tools become. In much the same way that iPhone users benefit from the synergy of more Apple devices, you will benefit from more tools from a given brand.
Best DeWalt Cyber Monday power tool deals

Read more
DeWalt Cyber Monday Deals: Save on power tools and accessories
A DeWalt drill being used.

There are lots of tech goodies on sale during Cyber Monday deals, but you shouldn't overlook the chance to get more practical things like power tools with a discount. That oversized TV you purchased from today's Cyber Monday TV deals won't mount itself. We've collected all of the best power tool Cyber Monday deals in one spot for you already, but with power tools it is often best to zoom in on one brand. This is largely because of their batteries, which you can use from one product to the next within the same brand, encouraging you to buy from the same brand again and again.

With this in mind, we look at DeWalt's tools and accessories. Their 20V line of cordless power tools is particularly popular and we're seeing good deals on them for Black Friday. Additionally, we'll be taking a look at some of their accessories, which are also on sale at this time of the year.

Read more
Milwaukee Black Friday deals: Save on power tools and accessories
Milwaukee Logo on glove.

With Black Friday in full swing, now is a great time to pick up tools and essentials that you'll need for the full year. Modern power tools are becoming more and more wireless, with brand-dependent interchangeable batteries becoming the norm in terms of power supply. That's why it is useful to get a look at Black Friday power tool deals from a macro perspective, but equally useful to zoom in on them, brand by brand. The more tools (and batteries) you have from one particular brand, the more likely you are to enjoy using that system. Here, we're looking at Milwaukee, which offers low cost tools all year long.

As with our examination of DeWalt Black Friday deals, we're going to focus on Milwaukee's power tools first. Then, we'll give you a rundown of useful Milwaukee accessories that you can buy at a discount, too.

Read more