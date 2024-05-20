DeWalt power tools and accessories are known for being well built, affordably priced, and having great customer satisfaction. They also tend to have great sales around the holidays. We found the best early discounts on their tools and accessories going on right now as a result of early Memorial Day sales. That means plenty of tools in the 20V Max line, supported by DeWalt’s popular 20V battery. Whether you’re wanting to get introduced to the 20V Max system, pick up extra tools for your existing 20V kit, or even pick up accessories for DeWalt tools, these power tool deals are right for you.

Best DeWalt power tool Memorial Day deals

The big thing to know about early DeWalt Memorial Day sales for power tools is that everything is devided between kits and “tool only” offers. Kits include the needed battery and charger, associated tools with the deal, and also come with a complementary tool bag. If you’re looking for great power tools, but don’t have any company’s battery yet, going with a kit is hands down the way to go. While the 10-tool kit, which includes everything seen in the image above, is an obvious purchase for someone wanting to get everything now, going for a simple drill/driver kit is another way to start building a tool set that matches your needs. Already a DeWalt fan with a 20V Max battery? Now’s the time to stock up on the “tool only” items to round out your collection.

DeWalt 20V Max Blower (Tool Only) —

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit —

DeWalt 20V Max Jig Saw (Tool Only) —

DeWalt 20V Max Circular Saw (Tool Only) —

DeWalt 20V Max Belt Sander —

DeWalt 20V Max 10-Tool Kit —

Best DeWalt accessory Memorial Day deals

Why you might be looking for worksite accessories and tech at the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale, DeWalt has a lot of goodies, too. Some using the 20V battery, some just having a quality build that either accommodates DeWalt tools better than other products or were designed with the handy person of the house in mind. Here are our favorite accessories, so far, in DeWalt’s Memorial Day deals:

DeWalt Impact Holster —

DeWalt 30 oz. Yellow Powder Coated Tumbler —

DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light/Flashlight —

DeWalt Tool Backpack —

DeWalt 20V Max Jobsite Fan —

DeWalt 20V Max 4-Port Rapid Charge Charger —

Editors' Recommendations