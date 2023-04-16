Dyson’s Airwrap styler is 20% off for a limited time

For most folks, Dyson is a company that makes things like Dyson vacuums and fanless fans, but what many may not realize is that it has a significant amount of highly-praised beauty-related products. For example, this Dyson Airwrap is a multi-styler you’ve probably seen recommended on Tik Tok all the time, and for a good reason.

Unfortunately, the problem is that Dyson beauty products are expensive, and deals are quite rare, so it’s always worth grabbing one. Luckily, a great deal from Sephora gives you 20% off if you use the SAVENOW coupon; with one catch, you need to be a Rouge Member, somebody who has spent over $1,000 on Sephora in the past year.

Why you should buy the Dyson Airwrap

What makes the Dyson Airwrap so special is the Coanda effect, a technology that most Dyson products use and involves air wanting to stick to a surface at certain speeds. This lets Dyson avoid many of the issues with traditional fan dryers that take time to heat up and cool down, and as such, the Airwrap can vary its temperature on the spot to prevent heat damage to your hair. It’s a similar technology to what the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer has, which means that you’re getting something tried and tested. As such, styling hair is a breeze and much faster than traditional methods, which is one of the reasons why the Airwrap is so expensive.

Beyond that, it also has a few nice convenience features, such as the ability to curl your hair in two different directions with just one barrel, saving you the hassle of constantly switching it out. In fact, all their barrels have been re-engineered to be more efficient and to either work in multiple directions or give you more control when straightening hair. You can also adjust airflow speed and temperature and activate a cold shot that gives you cool air to set your hairstyle.

The Dyson Airwarp is a high-end multi-functional hairstyler that’s absolutely worth its cost. While it’s usually out of reach for most, if you’ve spent over $1,000 in the past year on Sephora and are a Rouge Member, you can get it for 20% off with the SAVENOW coupon. If you’re a fan of Dyson, be sure to check out some other great Dyson deals.

