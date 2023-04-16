 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dyson’s Airwrap styler is 20% off for a limited time

Albert Bassili
By

For most folks, Dyson is a company that makes things like Dyson vacuums and fanless fans, but what many may not realize is that it has a significant amount of highly-praised beauty-related products. For example, this Dyson Airwrap is a multi-styler you’ve probably seen recommended on Tik Tok all the time, and for a good reason.

Unfortunately, the problem is that Dyson beauty products are expensive, and deals are quite rare, so it’s always worth grabbing one. Luckily, a great deal from Sephora gives you 20% off if you use the SAVENOW coupon; with one catch, you need to be a Rouge Member, somebody who has spent over $1,000 on Sephora in the past year.

Why you should buy the Dyson Airwrap

What makes the Dyson Airwrap so special is the Coanda effect, a technology that most Dyson products use and involves air wanting to stick to a surface at certain speeds. This lets Dyson avoid many of the issues with traditional fan dryers that take time to heat up and cool down, and as such, the Airwrap can vary its temperature on the spot to prevent heat damage to your hair. It’s a similar technology to what the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer has, which means that you’re getting something tried and tested. As such, styling hair is a breeze and much faster than traditional methods, which is one of the reasons why the Airwrap is so expensive.

Related

Beyond that, it also has a few nice convenience features, such as the ability to curl your hair in two different directions with just one barrel, saving you the hassle of constantly switching it out. In fact, all their barrels have been re-engineered to be more efficient and to either work in multiple directions or give you more control when straightening hair. You can also adjust airflow speed and temperature and activate a cold shot that gives you cool air to set your hairstyle.

The Dyson Airwarp is a high-end multi-functional hairstyler that’s absolutely worth its cost. While it’s usually out of reach for most, if you’ve spent over $1,000 in the past year on Sephora and are a Rouge Member, you can get it for 20% off with the SAVENOW coupon. If you’re a fan of Dyson, be sure to check out some other great Dyson deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This Roomba self-emptying robot vacuum is $250 off at Amazon
irobot roomba i4 evo deal amazon april 2023 robot vacuum lifestyle

Amazon has one of the best robot vacuum deals around at the moment with $250 off the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum. It's usually priced at $650 but with $250 off, it's down to $399 so you save 39% off the regular price. A great way to cut down on your manual cleaning needs, this is the robot vacuum you need in your life. As always, we're counting on stock being highly popular so snap it up now if it's the right fit for your home.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO
While researching how to choose a robot vacuum, you've probably seen iRobot mentioned a lot. It's a great robot vacuum brand that's responsible for many of the best robot vacuums. The iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO is a super smart robot vacuum. It learns your home's layout and creates an Imprint Smart Map so you can easily direct it to clean any room you want or create a set schedule for it to follow. It'll clean intelligently in straight lines back and forth, while also being able to navigate around furniture. It even offers personalized cleaning suggestions through learning your habits and routines, so you really don't need to think too hard here. There's even Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support if you'd prefer to instruct it with your voice.

Read more
Be gone, porch pirates: Ring Video Doorbell 3 is $50 off today
Person interacting with the Ring Video Doorbell 3.

If you’re looking for a way to add to your smart home tech lineup while at the same time bring some added security to your home, today you can do so at a discount, as the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is going for just $150 at Amazon today. This sale price is a $50 savings from its regular price of $200. Free shipping is included, and free same-day shipping is available to Prime Members. Should you desire even more savings, you can save up to an additional 20% if you have eligible devices to trade in.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell 3
Ring is one of the pioneers of video doorbells, and the Ring brand has become synonymous with them. And while the Ring Video Doorbell 3 isn’t Ring’s newest product on the market, it shares many of the features you can find in the newer Ring Video Doorbell 4, and improves mightily upon its predecessor, the Ring Video Doorbell 2.The Video Doorbell 3 has 1080p video quality with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone at your door from your phone, tablet, or computer. You can even set the Video Doorbell 3 up to deliver notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers the built-in motion sensors.

Read more
Over 35,000 Amazon shoppers love this Keurig, and it’s $40 off
The Keurig K-Slim single serve coffee maker on a kitchen counter.

For many people the day hasn’t officially started until after a great cup of coffee. Combine this mindset with a solid interest in landing a great deal and today you get the Keurig K-Slim coffee maker, a device that makes that first cup of coffee a lot more convenient. The popular piece of smart home tech has more than 35,000 five-star reviews, and right now the Keurig K-Slim is just $90 at Amazon, which is a $40 savings from its regular price of $130. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and free one-day shipping is in play for Prime Members.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker
When it comes to coffee makers, Keurig has made a name for itself. It’s one of the most well-known brands in coffee making, and it offers multiple models with each expanding a little further upon the offerings of the previous. The K-Slim single-serve coffee maker offers Keurig quality one cup of coffee at a time, making it great for apartments, break rooms, and office kitchens. This coffee maker gives you a range of Keurig features that can enhance your morning brew. It takes just minutes to brew a cup of coffee, and it leaves no mess when you’re finished. Like all of the best Keurig coffee makers, the K-Slim coffee maker is compatible with K-Cup pods.

Read more