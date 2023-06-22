These Dyson cordless vacuums are heavily discounted today

There are some fantastic cordless vacuum deals going on right now with a focus squarely on one of the biggest names in the business — Dyson. If you’re keen to make your home even cleaner than ever (and who isn’t?), you’re going to love these offers. Here’s a look at some of the highlights that will cover every budget.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum — $350, was $420

The Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum is effortless and straightforward to use. It’s designed with pet owners in mind thanks to its advanced, whole-machine filtration system that captures pet allergens and fine dust, before expelling cleaner air. Its cordless format means you can switch between a handheld vacuum and a regular cordless cleaner at the touch of a button with plenty of power in either form. It can easily reach up high with a crevice and combination tool giving you plenty of functionality. With no-touch bin emptying and a de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head, you’ll be impressed at how good at cleaning it is. It’s sure to be one of the best cordless vacuums for many people.

Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum — $430, was $550

The Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner is designed to deep clean carpets and hard floors with its hair removal vanes able to tackle long hair and pet hair without any issue. There’s also an innovative hair screw tool with a conical brush bar so you can easily clean upholstery or pet beds. As before, there’s a whole-machine filtration system for capturing pet allergens and fine dust, so it quickly expels cleaner air. You get up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction and power, with drop-in docking saving you the need to attach it delicately to the charging dock. Point-and-shoot bin emptying means no worries about getting too close to the dirt either.

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum — $650, was $750

Dyson believes its V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum is its most powerful and intelligent cordless vacuum with a laser. Said laser can reveal microscopic dust with its auto mode able to intelligently optimize suction and run time based on the dust level and floor type it’s dealing with. It also has a High torque cleaner head with an anti-tangle comb so it’ll adapt to all floor types. An LCD screen gives you insight into what’s being picked up, as well as provides you with a run-time countdown and any maintenance alerts. Count on about 60 minutes of run time.

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum — $650, was $900

Promising full-size cleaning but without the need for a cord, the Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum is also very powerful. Its High Torque XL cleaner head is 25% larger than the regular High Torque cleaner head so it can cover more of your home faster. There’s Dyson DLS technology for automatically sensing and adapting to changes in the floor type or debris involved, with the LCD display always telling you what’s going on including run time left. Up to 120 minutes of run time is possible here while still achieving 90% more suction than the Dyson V8 vacuum. Buying from Best Buy gives you bonus tools in the form of a low-reach adaptor and light pipe crevice tool to go alongside the hair screen tool and anti-tangle conical brush bar.

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum — $700, was $950

Think of all the great features above and more, and that’s what the Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum offers. It has a 25% wider cleaner head than most along with a 150% bigger bin so it’s perfect for larger homes. Two advanced cleaner heads give you plenty of functionality. There’s the Laser Slim Fluffy which reveals hidden dust on hard floors while the extra wide Digital Motorbar XL helps deep clean carpets and hard floors thanks to its de-tangling technology. It’s Dyson’s largest intelligent cordless vacuum so it’s perfect for larger areas. It even has two batteries for extended cleaning along with 9 Dyson-engineered tools so you can tackle any area. For the ultimate Dyson experience, this is the one you need.

