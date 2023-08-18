If you’ve ever had any experience whatsoever styling hair — yours or someone else’s — then you already know just how invaluable a hair straightener can be, especially for curly and wavy hair types. Normally they’re pretty expensive unless you find a great deal. Today is a good day because Walmart is offering a pair of them, Dyson’s Corrale hair straighteners, in official refurbished condition, at an incredible discount. Most of the best Dyson deals include vacuums and other household cleaning gear, which is what makes this deal special and worthy of calling out separately. Normally $450, you can get the pair for $200, saving you over $200. You get everything that comes with the straighteners, including a charging dock, magnetic charging cable, and heat-resistant carrying pouch. They come with a 12-month official warranty from Dyson, as well. Hurry, this deal won’t last long.

Why you should buy the Dyson Corrale straighteners pair refurbished

Dyson’s officially refurbished equipment arrives in full working order and includes an official warranty so that there are no issues with your purchase. Should you run into any problems, you can always work with Dyson to get them fixed — or replaced if necessary. That’s true for this pair of Dyson Corrale hair straighteners, which also come at an incredible cost reduction on top of that.

Corrale straighteners use flexing plates to shape, treat, and gather hair, which means less heat is required to achieve the same results as comparable straighteners. You can achieve the same style with less damage, fewer fly-aways, and reduced frizz. Intelligent heat controls ensure you’re always in the driver’s seat when it comes to how your hair is being treated. An OLED screen tells you what’s going on, what modes and temps you’re using, and much more.

These straighteners are suitable for all types of hair and offer up to 30 minutes of cord-free styling, or extended styling with additional performance when corded. Three precise heat settings are available: 330 degrees Fahrenheit to 365 degrees and 410 degrees. The charging dock helps maximize runtime by charging automatically as you place them into it. You also get auto shut-off — which switches off the heat after 10 minutes of inactivity — and safety lock options to prevent external damage from the heat or device(s). They’re safe for travel too, and lightweight so they’ll fit in any carry-on or luggage set.

Normally $450 for the pair, you can take home both today for just $200, saving you about $250 total which you can put towards virtually anything else — even some premium hair products to aid your styling. Whatever the case, act soon if you’re interested, because this deal is not going to be available for long.

