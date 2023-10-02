 Skip to main content
Beat the holiday rush: Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer is $100 off

Jennifer Allen
By
A woman dries her hair with the Dyson Supersonic.
Dyson

One of the best hair dryer deals is on the ever-popular Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer which is currently $100 off at Best Buy. Usually priced at $400, you can buy it today for $300 with the 25% off discount proving quite the deal at the moment. It’s ideal as a gift for yourself or for planning ahead for the holidays for someone else. If this sounds appealing but you’re not quite convinced yet, keep reading while we tell you more about the Dyson Supersonic so you can see why it’s such a hit.

Why you should buy the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Topping our look at the best hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is something special. Think how powerful the average Dyson is then consider how easily that can dry your hair. Its small yet powerful Dyson V9 digital motor combines with air multiplier technology to produce a high-pressure and high-velocity jet of controlled air so your hair is dried quickly and safely. Three-speed settings are available with options for fast drying, regular drying, or diffusing.

It’s all conducted safely because Dyson has intelligent heat control that can measure air temperature over 40 times a second, therefore regulating the heat so your hair’s shine is protected. It also has a styling concentrator that creates a high-velocity blade of air that’s great for precision styling. You can even simply style one section at a time thanks to its focused air.

At all times, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is easy to use thanks to being lightweight yet well-balanced. It also has magnetic attachments so they can easily be adjusted while Heat Shield technology means it’s always cool to the touch. That goes for any of the four heat settings you might be using including the high one, medium, low, and the cold shot for constant cold to set your hair after styling.

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer might seem expensive for a hair dryer but there’s a reason why it remains so popular — it’s so much better than any other hair dryer you’ve used. Using it means your hair will look better every time and you’ll be able to more effectively style it so it stays looking that good throughout the day and until the next time you wash it.

Usually priced at $400, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is currently down to $300 at Best Buy. It won’t stay this price for long so if you’re keen to save $100 on such a worthwhile investment, we recommend hitting the buy button sooner rather than later. You’ll be amazed how much better it is than any other hair dryer you’ve used in the past.

